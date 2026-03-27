NL artists submit 96 entries to RPM Challenge 2026

A few of our picks from the local submissions

I listened to some of the local submissions featured in this year’s RPM challenge, administered by UnPossible NL. Out of the 450 submissions, NL accounted for 96!

The selection was fruitful – and impressive considering that participants only had four weeks in February to create an original project for the challenge. This project fosters a sense of innovation and creativity, which is much needed in today’s climate.

I thoroughly enjoyed listening to some of NL’s unbelievably talented musicians, and I highly recommend you check out the submissions as well. Here are some of the ones that stood out to me, and will certainly be added to my rotation of tunes.

Again – Milligan (Again)

(RPMchallenge.com)

This track felt like a gentle embodiment of spring – the type of song you’d listen to on a walk during a dewy, hazy morning. The tune featured soft vocals and mellow instrumentals, layered over a piano that epitomized tranquillity.

fear of a clear blue sky (Return Policy Manager) – Hunting Billionaires for Sport

(RPMchallenge.com)

I’m going to be honest, what drew me into this was the rich and kinetic album cover. The track certainly did not disappoint; I think it was one of the most exciting tracks I’ve heard from the vast selection presented by the RPM challenge.

It featured a groovy guitar and sinister, fun rattling noises that naturally made me feel like I was a spy in some cliché 2000s movie. Stealthy and zesty, smooth and ambient; I will most definitely be keeping an ear out for more from Hunting Billionaires for Sport (sick band name as well!)

Ice on The River (James Merriweather’s New Cartographies of Sound ) – James Merriweather

(RPMchallenge.com)

This track immediately reminded me of Ana Roxanne, an artist who embodies ambience as Merriweather does. This album, not just the track, is perfect to fall asleep or study to.

Tranquillity and serenity adequately sum up this delicate creation. I’m excited to delve more into Merriweather’s works after this listen.

“pixels bleed (if yr cool I don’t fw you)” by chump – Rock

(RPMchallenge.com)

From the album if yr cool i dont fw you, I think this is cool, and I do fw it.

In all seriousness, this reminds me of the early 2000s in the absolute best way. I love the titles of all of the tracks, the band name, and especially the album cover. The lyrics are relatable down to their core – “If I could, I would disappear into the screen with every single shining pixel bleeding through me.”

I adored this submission with my whole heart.

Eye For You – Sky Parish

(RPMchallenge.com)

I’ll admit it, as much as my younger self would not like to admit, I am a sucker for some pop music. The album cover is playful and fun, and I really liked the track title.

The song is about “reconnections, written at a stoplight, recorded in a basement, performed with love,” which I think perfectly encompasses this playful jingle. This submission feels like a drop of sunlight beading in through the window during a summer road trip.

The Washing Machine – Evan West (shown in the chamomile leaves)

(rpmchallenge.com)

Amazing and magical. This submission from West is innovative and impressive, considering the short time frame participants are provided.

“Reverberant guitars” and “FM synthesizers” dance intricately and intensely with each other near the end of the track, embodying that of a washing machine, just more intentional and musical. This album is so refreshing, it is worth many, many listens.

(@rpmchallenge on Instagram)

Without a doubt, many innovative projects have come out of the RPM challenge for the past twenty years.

I highly encourage you to check out the rest of the submissions and witness the amazing talent we have here in NL.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.