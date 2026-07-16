2026 Churchill Park Music Festival line-up

With the fifth annual Churchill Park Music Festival only days away, St. John’s is gearing up to welcome a powerhouse line-up of local and international musicians to this year’s highly anticipated 4-day concert. The 2026 line-up will platform artists belonging to a variety of genres, giving concertgoers a versatile set of days full of great music to choose from.
Friday, July 17th – Kesha (SOLD OUT)
Set to headline night one of the festival is iconic international superstar Kesha. Opening for the singer-songwriter is American electropop duo 3OH!3, along with two other acts who have yet to be announced.
Saturday, July 18th – The Chicks (SOLD OUT)
Night two headlines multi-award-winning country trio, The Chicks. Supporting acts include blues-rock-country singer Elle King and Canadian born pop-rock artist Amanda Marshall.
Friday, July 24th – Keith Urban
The third night of the festival is for the country lovers out there, which will feature Keith Urban as the top act. Additional performances include country pop-rock artist Russell Dickerson, Canadian country musician Dallas Smith, and Newfoundland’s very own Damien Follett
Saturday, July 25th – Matchbox Twenty
Returning to the festival for a second time on the fourth and final night of the festival is American alternative rock band Matchbox Twenty. The band will be accompanied by pop-rock/folk-rock singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips and Timber.