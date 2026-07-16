2026 Churchill Park Music Festival line-up

With the fifth annual Churchill Park Music Festival only days away, St. John’s is gearing up to welcome a powerhouse line-up of local and international musicians to this year’s highly anticipated 4-day concert. The 2026 line-up will platform artists belonging to a variety of genres, giving concertgoers a versatile set of days full of great music to choose from.

Kesha (Churchill Park Music Festival)

Friday, July 17th – Kesha (SOLD OUT)

Set to headline night one of the festival is iconic international superstar Kesha. Opening for the singer-songwriter is American electropop duo 3OH!3, along with two other acts who have yet to be announced.

The Chicks (Churchill Park Music Festival)

Saturday, July 18th – The Chicks (SOLD OUT)

Night two headlines multi-award-winning country trio, The Chicks. Supporting acts include blues-rock-country singer Elle King and Canadian born pop-rock artist Amanda Marshall.

Keith Urban (Churchill Park Music Festival)

Friday, July 24th – Keith Urban

The third night of the festival is for the country lovers out there, which will feature Keith Urban as the top act. Additional performances include country pop-rock artist Russell Dickerson, Canadian country musician Dallas Smith, and Newfoundland’s very own Damien Follett

Matchbox Twenty (Churchill Park Music Festival)

Saturday, July 25th – Matchbox Twenty

Returning to the festival for a second time on the fourth and final night of the festival is American alternative rock band Matchbox Twenty. The band will be accompanied by pop-rock/folk-rock singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips and Timber.

Author Emily Torrance Emily is completing her final year as an undergraduate student majoring in Communication and Media Studies. Her deep love for learning makes her interests vary, but she is particularly interested in feminism and political discourse.