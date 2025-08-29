Canada Summer Games 2025 Week 2 Recap

The 2025 Canada Summer Games have officially wrapped up. Week 2 saw a lot of action, here are the highlights.

Team Newfoundland and Labrador won their first gold medal from Gavin Baggs. The gold medal came in Wheelchair Men’s 1500m athletics. That was not the only medal Baggs took home during the week, as he took home two silver medals in the 400m wheelchair and 100m wheelchair. A historic week for Baggs as he takes home 4 of NL’s 6 medals.

Baggs won four medals at this years Canada Games, including a gold in athletics (teamnl_cg/Instagram)

One of the highlights this week was Women’s Baseball, as this was the first time it was played at the Canada Games. Team NL had the first game, taking on British Columbia. The ball from the first pitch of the game was removed and placed into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Team NL was mercied by a score of 13-0. Team NL would go on to place 8th in a 20-13 defeat against Team Manitoba. Team Ontario took home the gold with an 8-5 win over Quebec.

Photo taken by Matthew Murnaghan

Men’s Box Lacrosse was one of the more anticipated events of the games as well, and it did not disappoint. Team NL placed 10th in this one with a 10-1 defeat at the hands of team P.E.I., as Ontario would take home gold with an 11-5 victory over British Columbia.

Photo taken by Andrew Edwards

In Women’s Soccer, Team NL got off to a hot start, winning game 1 with a score of 2-1 over Saskatchewan and drawing game 2 1-1 with Alberta.

Unfortunately, the team would lose their qualification in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against P.E.I, landing them in the 7th/8th game, where they would eventually lose 3-0 vs New Brunswick and place 8th. Ontario would take home gold with a 1-0 win over Quebec.

Photo taken by Leona Rockwood

Men’s Softball was a roller coaster for Team NL. The team would lose the first game 11-0 against Quebec and at one point hold a record of 2-4 before winning their next 2 games against New Brunswick and Alberta by a combined score of 13-2, earning them the right to play in the 5th/6th placement game. Unfortunately, Team New Brunswick would get their revenge in a 13-9 victory. Ontario would take home gold with a 4-2 win over Quebec.

Photo taken by Leona Rockwood

Volleyball saw a lot of action this week. The Men’s team would place 8th after a 3-0 loss to British Columbia. Alberta would win gold here over Manitoba in a 3-0 victory. The Women’s team would place 10th after a nail-biting 3-2 loss to British Columbia. Gold would be captured by Alberta in a 3-1 win over Ontario.

Photo taken by Lumi Xie

The last team sport was wrestling. Team NL’s Men’s team would place 10th in a heartbreaking 27-26 decision against P.E.I.. Gold would go to Ontario as they would defeat British Columbia in a 40-10 beatdown. The Women’s team would also place 10th after a 45-5 defeat to New Brunswick. British Columbia would defeat Ontario 27-24 for the gold medal.

Photo taken by Penny Rogers

The medal table reads that Ontario led all provinces with 175 medals, with 63 being gold. Quebec would finish right behind them with 173; however, like last week, they would have more golds with 58. British Columbia would be the only other province to hit the century mark with 116 and 32 golds. The next closest was Alberta with 81. NL would finish with 6 medals, with one of them being gold, placing 9th at the overall medal table.

Author Joshua Williams Josh Williams is a Communications and Media Studies major and a Music and Culture minor here at MUN, starting in Fall of 2021. He is extremely passionate about sports and music.