2024 MUNSU Elections: What you need to know

Advertisement

The following is a notice from MUNSU:

Nominations for the 2024 MUNSU By-Election are open as of January 10th.

As a MUNSU representative, you can represent the undergraduate students from your faculty for the remainder of the academic year, until April 30, 2024.

Voting in the 2024 MUNSU By-Election will take place on January 29 and 30 and nominations will close on Wednesday, January 17, at noon. At that point, vacancies will be accepting applications until Friday, January 19th at 3 pm.

Advertisement

A complete list of the currently vacant positions and policies is available here: munsu.ca/elections

Any undergraduate students interested in running in the election can get a nomination form at the MUNSU Office (UC-2001), the MUNSU elections webpage munsu.ca/elections or by emailing Derek Semerad, the MUNSU Chief Returning Officer who will be overseeing the election, at cro@munsu.ca.

The following is a list of vacancies for the 2024 By-Election, applications are due January 17th. These positions will be for February to April 2024, and require 20-40 student signatures to apply:



Constituency:

Student Parents

Trans

Womens

MacPherson College

Faculty:

Music

Medicine

Social Work

HSS (2)

Education

Pharmacy Students’

Science Students’ (1)

Following the constitutionally required By-Election in January, February 7th will see the opening of the MUNSU General Elections. This will feature openings for the 2024-2025 Academic Year, May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

There will be a follow-up email for the General Election the week of February 7th.

MUNSU Executive Director positions, featuring a year of 35 hours a week paid work and staff support, will be open for application on February 7th.

Director of Campaigns

Director of Finance and Services

Director of External Affairs, Communication, and Research

Director of Advocacy

Director of Student Life

Faculty and Constituency representatives, with the expectation of biweekly stipends and weekly committee work, will be elected for all faculties and the following constituencies on February 7th:

HSS Students (3)

Business Students (2)

Education Students

Engineering Students (2)

HKR Students

Nursing Students

CNS Students

Pharmacy Students

Science Students (3)

Social Work Students

Medicine Students

Indigenous Students’

International Students’

Queer Students’

Students with Disabilities

Music

Student Parents

MacPherson College

Paton College

Burton’s Pond

Sustainability

Students of Colour

First Year Students’

Undeclared Students’

Part-Time Students’

Women’s Representative

Trans+ Students’

MUNSU is also seeking Membership and Leadership in the following Resource Centers for the following academic year:

MUN Sexual and Gender Advocacy

MUN Intersections, Resource Center for Marginalized Genders

MUN International Students Resource Center

MUN Circle of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Students

Student Parents Assistance and Resources MUNL

Students Older than Average

Disability Information and Support Center

Faculty/School representatives must be registered in the faculty/school they are seeking to represent. Constituency representatives must be a member of the ward they represent; First Year Students’ Representatives must be a first-year student, and the residence reps must be currently living in the residence they are seeking to represent. The Trans* Students Rep must identify as Trans* (including non-binary), et cet.