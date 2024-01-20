2024 Canadian Improv Games: Newfoundland tournament

Advertisement

Students compete for a place in the National Improv Tournament: January 31 – February 2nd, 2024 at LSPU Hall, St. John’s.

The Canadian Improv Games is a national nonprofit that spotlights the uniqueness of Canadian youth through the skills of improvisation. This February, teams from across Newfoundland will compete at LSPU Hall for the CIG Newfoundland tournament. Audiences are encouraged to cheer for all teams and enjoy the showcase of Newfoundland’s incredible improv talent.

“The joy of loving competition is an experience like no other. I’m so proud to be a part of a

community that puts kindness over competing,” Regional Producer, Elizabeth Glenn

The Canadian Improv Games teaches young people skills they need to succeed in life through competitive improvisation. Skills like listening, teamwork, creativity, and collaboration have been cited by graduates as skills they learned from the CIG that they apply to their everyday lives.

Teams play four of five, semi-structured events judged by a panel of CIG-certified judges. The events are evaluated on a rubric of skills for life in and out of improv including listening, taking risks, advancing the scene, commitment, and teamwork. Events are judged out of a total of 59 possible points and the top five teams at the end of the preliminary round advance to finals where their scores are erased and they compete to earn a spot at Nationals, held every spring in Ottawa.

The Canadian Improv Games has been the launch pad for many amazing Canadian actors over the last 38 years. Notable alumni of the CIG include Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee, Sandra Oh of Grey’s Anatomy; Emmy winner, Tatiana Maslany of She-Hulk, and a slew of

up-and-comers.

Advertisement

“The Canadian Improv Games is the best place to watch young talent thrive!” says Glenn. “As a player, the confidence our programming instills in students is what helped make me who I am today. I’m glad I get to be a part of helping the students of today reach their potential!”

Tickets can be purchased at LSPU Hall or through improv.ca/eventdates. After two semi-final performances, finals night on February 2nd will see one team proceed to the National Tournament in Ottawa. Read more about CIG at improv.ca, or reach out to newfoundland@improv.ca.