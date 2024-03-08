Update: Memorial releases bargaining update

Advertisement

Memorial University sent out a Newsline item earlier today, March 8th, updating the university community on their ongoing collective bargaining process with the Lecturers’ Union of Memorial University (LUMUN).

In the release, the university emphasizes that “[They] are doing everything possible to reach a mutually beneficial agreement and will be meeting throughout the weekend.”

As LUMUN has given the university a strike deadline of Sunday, March 10th, at 11:59 pm, if they do not reach a mutual agreement by then, the union may choose to strike effective Monday, March 11th, at 12 am. In the event of a strike, courses taught by per-course instructors will be paused.

Memorial shared the following information with the university community, including the link to a course identification tool for students to identify which of their courses may be paused,

All campuses will remain open, including student residences, libraries, student services and food service operations.

Classes taught by LUMUN members will be paused; classes taught by non-LUMUN members are expected to continue. An online course identification tool is available now for planning purposes.

All non-LUMUN employees will be expected to continue work as per their current arrangement.

LUMUN members may set up picket lines at some campus entrance/exits. Please show patience and courtesy as this may lead to some delays when leaving or entering campus.

