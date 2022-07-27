Saltwater Under the Stars: The Cozy Nightlife of St. John’s

On a drizzly Thursday in July, Newfoundland’s summer’s outdoor nighttime market, Saltwater Under the Stars, kicked off its first night.

Saltwater Under the Stars was created last year to support Newfoundland and Labrador’s small businesses and provide the community with an opportunity to support local.

“The market was met with open arms by vendors, community members and visitors to the island, said Stephanie Blackwood, owner of Blackwood Events and organizer of Saltwater Under The Stars.

Nestled into a cozy lot on Topsail Road across the street from Starbucks, row after row of tables are set up with all sorts of treats and goodies. From dog treats to popcorn, homemade goods like crocheted animals and necklaces, and delicious food, the market drew dozens of people. It is a lovely event for the summer. The market is also pet-friendly, which means loads of cute interactions between dogs, big and small, all equally adorable.

Photo Credit: Blackwood Events (via Facebook)

Blackwood says the community’s support of Saltwater Under The Stars has exceeded expectations, which confirms the community’s strong desire to support local and the need for a unique outdoor event.

Some of my favourite vendors were Bay Vibe Designs, who sold beautifully decorated cups, among other things; the Paradise Apothecary, who had spell jar necklaces, candles (one of which was in a teacup, which is brilliant), and other amazing things that made the entire venue smell beautiful.

Quartz NL also featured, had decently priced crystals of many different kinds, along with confetti scoops and lovely bracelets. Tenny’s Trinkets, another crystal booth, had a beautiful arrangement of several varieties, and Lori & Co. had beautiful jewellery and embroidered sweaters.

Lori and Co. describes Saltwater Under The Stars as “the place to be this summer.”

The talented Claire Porter’s live music was also an excellent addition to the July 14th market. There were several other booths with handmade jewelry, tasty treats, books signed by the author, artwork, and more.

“Whether it’s a family night, date night, or shopping night out with the girls, with the diversity in vendors and features, the market truly has something for everyone. Exciting surprises will always be in store,” says Blackwood.

Saltwater Under The Stars is a weather-permitting event which factored into the downside of my experience at this summer’s first market. Unfortunately, Newfoundland’s signature drizzly weather caused many vendors to leave before the market started to protect their items and avoid sitting in the rain for several hours.

The weather held back for the time I was there and remained a light sprinkle of rain, but here’s to hoping the rest of the market’s nights have better weather!

Saltwater Under the Stars features 50-70 Vendors each week. Admission is free for anyone looking for a nice cozy way to spend your Thursday evenings this summer. Saltwater Under the Stars is full of wonderful vendors and good vibes.

The market takes place on 673 Topsail Road every Thursday night, 6 pm – 10 pm (weather permitting) until August 25th.

Photo Credit: Blackwood Events (via Facebook)

Find this week’s (July 28th, 2022) vendor list here: https://www.facebook.com/BlackwoodEventsNL/photos/a.259675371049407/1770215933328669/

“We hope to see you under the stars this summer,” says Blackwood.