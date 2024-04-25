Voices of resilience: Fridays For Future climate strike on Friday, April 26th

After a weather delay, Fridays For Future St. John’s is holding a global climate strike this Friday, April 26th. At 12 pm, protesters will meet at the MUN clock tower and march collectively to the Confederation Building.
Entitled Voices of Resilience, all are encouraged to attend to include their voices, amplify impact, and exert pressure on their elected officials. Chants will be chanted, songs will be sung, and protest signs are encouraged!
Protest goals
Fridays For Future St. John’s has highlighted 4 main goals for the Voices of Resilience protest:
- The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a climate emergency
- Substantial investments in province-wide public transport infrastructure
- Ceasing of subsidies for Oil and Gas companies
- Provincial legislation that bans advertising for Oil and Gas companies
Fridays For Future
Fridays For Future St. John’s is a St. John’s-specific branch of the global, youth-led, collective grassroots Fridays For Future movement.
For more information, or to get involved yourself, check out the Fridays For Future Instagram.