The MUSE denied entry into Confederation Building for Budget Media lock-in

The MUSE attempted to attend the media lock-in for today’s coverage of the 2024 – 2025 Provincial budget and was told by three RNC Officers that media were not being granted access to the building.

This comes after a release from the government stipulating that all media should arrive prior to the 9:30 Lock-In time.

The MUSE was promptly contacted by a government official stating that this was a ‘Communications Error’.

Even so, The Muse has decided not to attend today's coverage of the provincial budget. — The Muse (@themusenl) March 21, 2024

Likewise, this event occurred prior to the decision of media outlets NTV, CBC, St. John’s Telegram and Saltwire not to enter the Confederation Building amidst protestors treating access to the building as a picket line.

Correction from my previous tweet: Major NL news outlets have decided to not attend the 2024 Budget lock in at the Confederation Building citing safety concerns. #nlpoli — Jenna Head (@Jlreid02) March 21, 2024 Credit: Jenna Head (via Twitter)

More to come…