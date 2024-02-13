The most romantic day of the year

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day- the day to give out roses, to receive roses, to eat heart-shaped chocolate and the day to be showered with gifts. Valentine’s Day is coming up! For some, it’s a day to dread, for others, a day to look forward to. Regardless of your attitude towards the holiday, it can be interesting to learn about the history of the day.

There are hundreds of other versions of Valentine’s Day origin stories but here are the two most popular ones.

Origin: Saint Valentine

The origins of Valentine’s Day are up for debate. Some say it all began with Saint Valentine. It is said that there was a Roman priest named Valentine in the third century. At that time, Emperor Claudius II concluded that single men were better soldiers than men with wives and children. Thus, he decided to ban marriage for young men. Recognizing this unjust act, Valentine continued officiating marriages. Once the Emperor discovered Valentine’s actions, he ordered that Valentine be executed.

Once Valentine was in jail, he sent a letter to his jailer’s daughter (also his lover). He signed off the letter with “from your Valentine” and hence, the term was coined. Valentine did what he did all in the name of love. Perhaps this priest Valentine is the origin behind the romantic day.

St Valentine pictured above, Photo Credit: Catholic Truth Society

Origin: A Pagan Festival

Some believe that Valentine’s Day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which occurs in mid-February. This festival celebrated fertility and the beginning of Spring. Goats were sacrificed, symbolizing purity and dogs were also sacrificed, symbolizing purification. These sacrificed strips were then taken by the men and were used to slap women, to encourage fertility. Eventually, by the end of the fifth century, the festival of Lupercalia was discontinued by Pope Gelasius I, who replaced the festival with St. Valentine’s Day. Later, the Catholic Church went on to recognize the 14th of February as a day to celebrate the martyred Saint Valentine through feasts.

Valentine’s Day today

Regardless of whether or not the priest Valentine is behind the romantic holiday, February 14th has evolved over time. It’s safe to say that Valentine’s Day today is largely commercialized. Hundreds of years ago, people weren’t rushing to stores and buying their significant other red roses, heart-shaped chocolate and a teddy bear. However, it is very common today to give these items to your significant other.

Moreover, Valentine’s Day today isn’t only centred around being with a significant other. Today, Galentine’s Day is a common way for women to celebrate their friends. The event is held the day before Valentine’s Day and involves hanging out with friends- whether that’s a movie night, a dinner, or drinking at a bar… the possibilities are endless.

Valentine’s Day around the world

Cultures around the world vary in how Valentine’s Day is celebrated. For instance, in Japan, women are the ones taking on the role of the gift giver. In other cultures, men are usually the ones who are running around trying to find their significant other a Valentine’s gift. However, in Japan, women gift the men, specifically with chocolate. Luckily, men have the chance to gift their significant other on March 14, a day known as ‘White Day’- so it seems that Japan celebrates Valentine’s Day twice a year!

Meanwhile, Ghana celebrates the day by naming it the ‘National Chocolate Day.’ It all started in 2005 when Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey, the Tourism Minister, declared that Valentine’s Day would be replaced with a day for chocolate. As Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, this rebranding of Valentine’s Day was carried out to encourage local citizens to eat more chocolate. Thus, Valentine’s Day in Ghana is a day to eat chocolate, a day to increase chocolate sales and overall, boost the economy.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in St. John’s

The Rooms is hosting an event on February 14 called ‘Hearts and Arts.’ Bill Brennan, a pianist, will perform live music, while visitors can drop by the art station to make their own shadow portrait to take home. The Rooms café is serving till 8pm so it’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy a romantic dinner with a great view! For more information, visit: https://www.events.therooms.ca/Events/details/id/00004768.

If you’re in the mood for strolling around the Loop, there’s an event happening on this special day. Bannerman Park is hosting a fun night with candles, free hot chocolate, music and romantic decorations. You could bring your Valentine or your Galentine! This event is weather-dependent. For more information, visit: https://www.stjohns.ca/en/recreation-culture/chillfest.aspx

If you would like to watch a movie, the A.C. Hunter Children’s Library is hosting a screening of the 1939 classic, Love Affair. Popcorn will be served! To register for the event, please call the A.C. Hunter Library at 709-737-3950.

Whatever you end up doing on Valentine’s Day, make sure that you celebrate with some chocolate!

Photo credit: Stubbe Chocolates Toronto