The Breezeway Blues: From party central to comedy of errors

Picture this: It’s the weekend, and your friends are all pumped up for a night out on the town. Meanwhile, you, the self-proclaimed ‘lame one,’ secretly plot a cozy evening in your room. But hey, what if we throw a curveball into the mix? “How about the Breezeway?” you propose. Cue the baffled looks and side-eye glances. Spending a weekend at the Breezeway? Seriously?

Where The Party Used To Be!

Let’s step into a time machine and head back to the good ol’ days when the Breezeway was the Beyoncé of university bars. Alum stories paint the picture of an epic hangout spot that’s probably responsible for a few blurred memories (thanks, booze). So, what changed?

2013: MUNSU (Memorial University’s Student Union) decides to boycott Labatt beer at the Breezeway campus bar to support striking workers at the beer company. Beer loyalty, am I right?

November 2013: MUNSU loses a legal battle over the Breezeway Bar and gets slapped with a whopping $360,000 tax bill. Travis Perry, the director of finance for the student union, is so shocked he might’ve spilled his drink. It’s a classic “booze or lose” situation.

November 2021: The Breezeway suddenly pulls a Houdini act and closes down for months. No explanation, just a construction site vibe. We’ve all heard of “under construction,” but this was more like “gone fishing.”

Image credit: MUSE

September 2022: Surprise! The Breezeway finally reopens with a bang. It’s got a fancy new stage, gender-neutral washrooms (they’re catching up with the times), and enough space for all your entertainment and study needs. Cheers to progress!

September 2022 (Part 2): MUNSU throws a “Grand Opening” bash, and it’s a hit. Open mics, old friends, and a buzzing atmosphere make it feel like a reunion. The baristas and bartenders are working overtime to keep the drinks flowing. It’s a “booze and schmooze” affair, and the Breezeway is back in business.

The lame bar today: A comedy of errors

On a slow Wednesday, the open mic – once the undisputed showstopper – had a list that sat empty for an entire hour after “Magic Mike” was supposed to shine. I headed to the bar and was greeted with what can only be described as… well, you’ll see.

Adam, the open mic host, had a sombre take on things. “We used to have sponsors,” he lamented. “I never left empty-handed. They even gave out lawn skiing chairs, for goodness sake!” But now, it’s a shadow of its former self, a humble abode for the remaining loyal patrons. I couldn’t help but ask, “What’s the deal?”

Adam pointed out some glaring issues. It’s been a year since the reopening, and people seem to have forgotten their way. The only bar on campus is a ghost town on weekends, with operating hours that make you wonder if they secretly want to discourage partying.

Eva, the bartender, hinted that the barista business is booming. But Era, another bartender, said they need the bar to thrive, too. (Make up your mind, Breezeway!)

So, what’s not working, you ask?

Image credit: MUNSU

The New Décor: Let’s say it resembles a jail cell more than a place to party. (Thanks, RCS Construction Inc., for the unintentional prison chic.)

Lack of Loyalty Points: Where are the perks? The excitement? Students need more incentives to keep coming back.

Too Much Space: Unlike downtown bars, Breezeway has expanded to the point where it’s like an empty ballroom. Size doesn’t always matter, folks.

Stage Placement: The stage might as well be in a different time zone for all its proximity to the action.

The wall of nostalgia from music nights might still beckon alums eager to relive their youth, but make no mistake – the bar is on life support.

Image credit: MUN (Wall of Nostalgia)

So, what can breathe life back into this place, you wonder?

The initiatives: Analysis and customer feedback

From my Sherlock Holmes-level analysis, it seems MUNSU is making an effort to revive the bar. However, they might be missing a crucial element: listening to the people. It’s high time they tap into the customer feedback pipeline because if they don’t, the Breezeway might go from “jail or church” to “ghost town” faster than you can say “Magic Mike.”