Taking it up a notch: Post-graduate studies at MUN

If you are reading this article, it means you are thinking about furthering your studies. First of all, kudos to you for hanging in there! It is quite normal to feel overwhelmed. I have collected all the information you need from various sources and put it here for your convenience. To get into MUN, you will need answers to the following questions:

Is MUN right for you?

Do you qualify?

What about scholarship eligibility?

What’s the process afterwards?

Memorial University is a great choice for post-graduate education, here are some core factors to consider when deciding if MUN is right for you:

Academic advising

If you graduated from MUN, you already know how the system works. I have talked to an international student, who didn’t know how the course system worked and confused it with another university’s. Consequently, his grades suffered a massive dip; so much so that he was required to go through an academic dismissal and study permit complications.

If you are not a MUN graduate, then academic advisors can help. They offer their aid with academic difficulties as well as major and minor declarations, registrations, academic planning etc.

Location

Image credit: Memorial University (via Flickr)

MUN is located in an idyllic province. The island is on the eastern-most border of Canada right by the Atlantic. People here are very kind and welcoming. The crime rate in the city is 3.364%, about 8% lower than the national average (Statistics Canada). The surrounding area has diverse cultures from all over the world. The major attraction is the scenic views that stretch throughout the Avalon Peninsula. The houses are well-built and offer a sweet and comfy stay. All the amenities are within reach of the students.

The faculty working for MUN are all exceptional individuals and are exalted in their respective fields. It is one of the primary reasons why people choose MUN. The list includes Dr. Sharene Bungay, Alisson Coffin, Ed Kavanagh, Alexander Bihlo etc.

Image credit: David Howells, Memorial University (via Flickr)

Financing

The last thing to consider is the financial component. Funding is a major concern for students. The tuition fees vary from subject to subject. A general figure of what your fee might look like can be found here. Other expenses to consider are rent, utility bills, food, entertainment etc.

Qualifications

Assuming MUN is your destination, let’s check if MUN chooses you back. There are four primary types of programs to choose from. Humanities and Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary, Professional Programs, and Sciences. These programs consist of subjects, on which MUN offers a master’s degree. Each one of these subjects will lead to its designated website with all the necessary information. The academic advisors are always available for guidance as well.

A general requirement for a master’s degree is a bachelor’s degree. Any publications, projects, work experiences, or anything similar will be considered assets. For international students, an IELTS score of 6.5 is needed.

After qualification, you should consider eligibility for a scholarship. This step is research-heavy.

Go through the links above to find your program. Then go through the faculty of that program. You will find details about the professors. Some may have a blog, and some may have a website. You need to dig through all of them to find research grants. Once found, ask the professor for funding. If they agree, keep that letter/email for future reference. It will be sent to the university with the admission application.

Application process

Finally, the last step is to apply. MUN has prepared a website that takes you through the process. To ensure a smooth experience, it is recommended that everything is ready for submission. Once ready, follow the prompts, upload the documents, and pay the fee. That will conclude the application process.

An optional step would be familiarising yourself with the student code of conduct and other rules and regulations. They can be found here. It will help you learn the legal terms and boundaries. Better safe than sorry.

Phew! That was quite a bit of a journey, wouldn’t you agree?

Let’s recap: you did a lot of research on Memorial to see if it is the right university for you, then you checked if you meet the requirements; bonus points to you if you can apply with a scholarship. Now all you have to do is wait for MUN to go through your application and send you the offer letter.