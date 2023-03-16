St. John’s 8th Annual Short Play Festival

Image credit: St. John’s Shorts Inc.

Submissions are now open for the 8th annual Short Play Festival!

St. John’s Shorts is a non-profit arts organization that prides itself on being inclusive, respectful and demonstrative in its goal to empower all voices and stories reflected in our community’s culture, ethnicity, orientation and abilities. The first festival was presented in 2016 at the LSPU Hall and has continued annually ever since.

For more information on St. John’s Short’s Inc. visit: http://www.shortplaystjohns.ca/

Anyone with a script or an idea for a piece of theatre is encouraged to fill out the submission form for a chance to join the festival. All participants are to be chosen through a lottery system.

Submissions close on April 28, 2023.

St. John’s Shorts Inc. has decided to curate a portion of the shows featured in this year’s festival to ensure true diversity of ethnicity, gender identity, sexuality, ability, medium and experience level.

There will be three different lottery pools:

Indigenous artists pool

Equity pool

General pool

Shows in the Indigenous pool not selected will be placed in the equity pool, and those not chosen in the equity pool will be entered into the general pool.

In addition to the fifteen mainstage shows this year, St. John’s is excited to announce an additional five original shows will be chosen for a special public reading, designed to give artists the opportunity to workshop scripts in a creative environment. The readings will be chosen following the lottery from those that indicate their interest on their submission form.

The festival will include:

Five curated shows

Two indigenous pool shows

Three equity pool shows

Five general pool shows

Five public readings

St. John’s Shorts also has a number of exciting partnerships with other arts organizations in the works for the upcoming festival, with details to be released over the next few weeks. The festival runs September 6-16, 2023 in St. John’s at the LSPU Hall and is the home for one-act plays and other unique pieces of theatre produced by Newfoundland and Labrador-based artists.

If you have any further questions, please email outreach.sjshorts@gmail.com