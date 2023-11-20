Students to hold public forum to address chairs at MUN

Advertisement

Students from the Faculty of Education will be hosting a public forum on Friday, November 24th at ED-5006, to discuss the appalling quality of desks/chairs in the building. The chairs in question are universally known at the university for their poor ergonomics, and limited comfort, especially for different body types and sizes.

Following a requirement for a civic engagement project for a social sciences class, a few students decided that this would be an ideal issue to focus on.

Size Matters!

One of the main organizers, who wishes to identify as Rich, claims that the issue is a matter of equity, diversity, and inclusion. As such, the students were referred to the VP of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism by the Dean of Education.

The Muse spoke to numerous students from Memorial University both within the Faculty of Education and outside, and the consensus was that these chairs were poorly designed, outdated, and not fit to be placed in an adult learning environment.

Top administrators invited, but no RSVPs

President Neil Bose, along with other members of the top administration have all been invited to the event, although they have yet to receive a response.

The students also plan to do a display at the UC in the coming week.

Details for the event are as follows:

Location: ED-5006 (Education Building)

Time: 12 noon. Friday, November 24th

Free pizza will be served.