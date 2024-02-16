RCA Theatre Company presents: The Heart Play by Marie Pike Productions

Advertisement

RCAT’s 2023-24 season continues with The Heat Play by Marie Pike Productions running from February 22 to February 25, 2024, at the LSPU Hall in St. John’s, NL.

Tickets are available on the LSPU Hall website at tickets.lspuhall.ca or by calling The Hall at 709-753-4531.

Synopsis

The Heart Play is a quick-witted comedy about becoming yourself featuring a host of local talent. After losing her nan, Venus finds a black hole in her apartment but it’s ok, the doctor said there was a cream for it, or maybe pills? And her best friend did some witchcraft so it

should clear up any day now. Plus her boyfriend said she was just overreacting and of course her boss has her working two jobs now so there isn’t time to dwell on something as insignificant as a black hole in the middle of her life. Venus is the yes man but is finding it harder and harder to know what it is she actually wants. It takes falling into the hole itself and coming face to face with her own heart to figure it out.

“I became kind of obsessed with my Venus in Scorpio astrology placement – the planet of love in its sign of detriment. I wondered, is that why my relationships are twisted? Then I thought about the relationship I had with myself, and what my heart would look like if it

came to life, what would it say? Turns out it’s a Robert Smith-inspired nan, and the cure is in the pain. So is the humor.” Director and Playwright, Marie Pike, on The Heart Play

The Heart Play cast and crew

Playwright: Marie Pike

Director: Marie Pike

Stage management: Lisah Nsanzugwanko

Set design: Colleen Best

Lighting design: Bob Stamp

Sound design: Shauna Gilpin

Costume design: Grace Pike

Advertisement

Featuring: Andrya Duff, Ian Foster, Wendi Smallwood, and Bridget Wareham

Accessibility

The LSPU Hall is committed to providing an accessible venue. See www.lspuhall.ca/accessibility for more information. Live Stream tickets are available at tickets.lspuhall.ca.

Assistive Listening Systems are available upon request, funded in part by the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Newfoundland & Labrador and Cultural Spaces through Canadian Heritage.

About RCA Theatre Company

RCA is proud to be the Theatre Company that cultivates, enriches and promotes a unique perspective of the culture of our province. When audiences buy a ticket for a show at the Hall, they are supporting essential, live performances in their community, as well as important programs and resources for the artists who create them.

Press Contact:

August Carrigan

Communications and Marketing Manager

communications@lspuhall.ca