Part five: Emily Halley’s update from Harlow

Hi! I’m Emily Halley, a fourth-year Bachelor of Commerce (Co-op) student who studied abroad at the Harlow campus in the UK for the Winter 2023 semester.

Initial Shock,

I have lived in the same house with my family for over 20 years, and I would have never imagined that I would get to experience living abroad. It was definitely scary, and I was unsure of what I had gotten myself into, but it was one hundred percent worth it. If you know anything about me, I’m the type of person who enjoys the routine and isn’t used to doing things that are out of the ordinary, but this was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

When we first arrived, we were welcomed by the most wonderful staff on campus, making us feel like we were already a family. They have welcomed many students here and knew how hard it was for us to leave our families and friends. The first few days were tough, but getting into the swing of things was very easy. I have never experienced dorm life, which was one of the best parts of being here. Being around all of your friends and hanging out with them daily was the most comforting of all.

Pub crawl with a teapot (photo credit: Emily Halley)

The group dynamic couldn’t have been better. Many of us were friends before the trip, yet new friendships quickly developed as we were all stuck together in the same building. We could all feel more comfortable as we regularly hang out together by going to the Crown for a few drinks or the common room to watch movies or play games together. As much of a struggle as it was to move away from home, it was even harder to leave this wonderful place and not see all my friends every day.

Home away from home,

Outside my dorm window (photo credit: Emily Halley)

The Maltings is a cute and cozy place that I call my home away from home. The staff is just incredible, and the atmosphere of Harlow is one of a kind. The housekeepers are a joy to talk to every day; they love knowing where you will be travelling each weekend. When we go away for the weekends, there is something refreshing about coming back to campus and seeing everyone again.

So much traveling,

Prague (photo credit: Emily Halley)

The adventures and experiences are unmatched. If you’re on the fence about applying, I’ll give you one reason that will completely change your mind: Travel. The list of places to go is endless, especially when an airport is 40 minutes away by bus. The best advice I can give is to make a list and plan each and every weekend for a different destination. It is absolutely insane being so close to so many different places I would have never imagined going to in my life. To make the most of my time here, I left the more expensive and longer trips until the end of the semester, like Greece and Iceland. But other than that, I wouldn’t have changed a thing about all the places I have visited.

Kotor, Montenegro (photo credit: Emily Halley)

Advice for students considering going abroad,

For any students considering applying to the Harlow program, please do it! Whether it’s feelings of anxiety or nervousness, you’ll always have something to look forward to while you’re here, and it’s something you’ll never forget. The confidence I have gained learning how to adapt to an unfamiliar place is something I am so proud of and never thought I would be able to accomplish just from spending a few months over here.

At first, when I arrived, I was unsure and uneasy about moving away from my friends and family for months, but it was easily the best decision I’ve made. The experience was life-changing. I’ve been here for a while now, and while it’s easier said than done, know that you’re not the only one feeling nervous, and it gets a whole lot better.