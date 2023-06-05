Arts & Culture

Opera On The Avalon entering its 15th season

OOTA press release
Image credit: Opera On The Avalon
Avatar
Sanuda Ranawake

Business Administration student with an interest in business, aviation, trains, cars, politics. In my free time find me hiking, road tripping, jet-setting or enjoying a delicious local craft beer.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
288 Following 4.2K Followers
RT @VOCMNEWS: Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers to Headline Second Annual Churchill Park Music Festivalhttps://t.co/7f8n55CN2q https://t.c
3 days ago
RT @jimmycarr: I’m in St. John’s, Newfoundland - they’re telling me they’re not Irish, but that’s definitely not a Canadian accent. https:/…
3 days ago
https://t.co/SiugyGSgbA https://t.co/TKnWrjPTs6
6 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x