Opera On The Avalon entering its 15th season

Opera on the Avalon (OOTA), Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier opera company, recently held a press conference to announce its highly anticipated 15th anniversary season. With a diverse lineup of extraordinary performances and ground-breaking initiatives, OOTA is set to captivate audiences while highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.

February

The season’s centrepiece is the world premiere of “February” at the Arts and Culture Centre. Inspired by Lisa Moore’s best-selling novel of the same name, this remarkable opera tells the poignant story of the Ocean Ranger disaster that occurred on Valentine’s Day in 1982. Composed by the renowned Laura Kaminsky, with a libretto co-written by Moore and Kaminsky, “February” pays tribute to the 84 men who tragically lost their lives. Under the baton of conductor Judith Yan and the direction of Ruth Lawrence, the production promises to be an emotionally charged and memorable experience. The talented cast includes Katherine Pracht-Phares, Matthew Dalen, Leroy Davis, Pascale Spinney, Michael Kelly, Stephen Hegedus, and Lara Ciekiewicz.

The world premiere of “February” will take place on October 13th, 2023, at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John’s, NL, with an additional show on October 14th. This production represents a significant milestone for OOTA, showcasing their commitment to creating powerful, evocative works that resonate with audiences.

75×75

In addition to “February,” OOTA has unveiled their ambitious project “75 x 75,” a multidisciplinary initiative commemorating the 75th anniversary of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Confederation with Canada. Made possible through funding from the “Commemorate Canada” program and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, “75 x 75” will bring together performances and interviews from over 75 individuals, shedding light on the cultural and historical significance of Confederation.

The project will commence with a special concert and storytelling event hosted at the Colonial Building on March 30th, 2024. Through this series of captivating videos and interviews, led by CBC producer Rod Etheridge and journalist Sarah Antle, audiences will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the region’s diverse perspectives and rich heritage.

Young Artist Program

Furthermore, OOTA aims to foster emerging talent in the opera sector by introducing their Young Artist Program (YAP). Designed as a comprehensive twelve-month hybrid experience, the YAP offers mentorship, coaching with industry leaders, professional performance opportunities, workshops for career development, and a multi-week Artistic Residency in St. John’s.

Additionally, financial support throughout the program ensures that young artists can fully devote themselves to their artistic pursuits. OOTA’s commitment to holistic, accessible, and inclusive opportunities for artists across Canada is

reflected in this transformative initiative.

Cheryl Hickman, General and Artistic Director of Opera on the Avalon, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating,

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 15th anniversary season with such remarkable projects and initiatives. With the world premiere of “February,” the launch of “75 x 75,” and the introduction of our Young Artist Program, we aim to engage audiences, honour our province’s history, and provide transformative experiences for emerging operatic talents. We invite everyone to join us on this extraordinary journey.”

Opera on the Avalon’s 15th anniversary season promises to be a celebration of artistry, resilience, and the power of storytelling. By pushing boundaries and embracing diverse voices and narratives, OOTA invites audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty and depth of opera while honouring Newfoundland and Labrador’s unique cultural heritage. Take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary journey into the world of opera.