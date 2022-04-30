News

NL’s Controversial Bay Du Nord Project

bay du nord illustration fpso
Abby Cole
Abby Cole

Abby Cole is a 4th year Political Science student at Memorial University. Abby is interested in global politics and social issues, and is aspiring to be a journalist after her studies. She also is the host of the radio show "The Indie Hour" on 93.5 CHMR-FM, MUN's campus radio station.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
242 Following 3.4K Followers
Job creation, environmental impacts, and student response. https://t.co/YuNMe60piF
2 days ago
Have you heard of BookTok? https://t.co/kSmsU6gpmJ
2 days ago
https://t.co/Ak7ofIy57c
2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x