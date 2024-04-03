Navigating the end of the semester

Advertisement

The end of the semester is coming up. Summer officially starts on June 20 and there’s a lot to look forward to…

The end of the semester approaching can mean a variety of things. Firstly, it means that all your assignments and exams are piling up. Towards the end of the semester, students often find themselves extra stressed out over deadlines and studying. Finals season is upon us, whether we like it or not.

Here are some tips on how to effectively wrap up the semester:

Create to-do lists

Creating to-do lists can be useful. Simply writing down a list of tasks you need to accomplish in a day, whether that’s studying for an exam or concluding an assignment, a to-do list can motivate you to achieve these goals. Checking off that task in your planner is an effective way to accomplish tasks.

Manage your time well

Spending all your time studying for one subject isn’t studying effectively. Make sure you allocate enough time to all your subjects- some may require more time than others. But make sure that you don’t spend all your time studying for one course. If you find yourself getting easily distracted when studying, try out the Pomodoro Technique. This method includes setting 25 minutes to study and then taking a 5-minute break. Then after four pomodoros, take a 30-minute break.

Organize a study schedule

This is similar to creating a to-do list. It can be helpful to highlight which parts of the day you would like to accomplish what. Are mornings more productive for you? And if so, which courses would you like to study then? Thinking about these sorts of questions can allow you to create an effective study schedule that you can stick to. Make sure that your schedule has room for flexibility- some tasks may take longer than others, so it’s important to not be so rigid with your schedule.

Ask for help

If you’re stuck trying to figure out how to solve problems, ask your professor for help. This may be the quicker route than trying to solve the issue yourself. You could also ask your classmates for help on assignments and even study together. Studying with a classmate who’s taking the same course as you can allow you to help each other out while learning from each other.

Hide your phone

Procrastinating is inevitable. Constantly checking your phone, whether you’re scrolling on Instagram or texting your friend, can interrupt your productivity. Everything will be fine if you put your phone down for thirty minutes, try to avoid unlocking it as a habit. I know that it’s a task you’ve familiarized yourself with, but every time you’re about to reach for your phone, ask yourself- what am I hoping to gain from this? When you’re on a study break, you can check your phone, but if you’re supposed to be studying, put your phone away! It can be practical to hide your phone- for example, you could put it in your kitchen drawer, or under the sofa, just anywhere that’s not in view.

Take a break!

I can’t stress this enough. The end of the semester may come with a burnout. I get it. It’s the end of the semester and you don’t want to study anymore or finish off that assignment. To avoid burnout, take breaks. Whether this is going on a quick walk (weather permitting, of course), having coffee with a friend, or catching up on your chores, a break is necessary. If you spend too much time sitting and looking at your computer screen, you’ll never relieve any stress. Prioritizing self-care activities can allow you to reduce your stress levels.

Think about summer

Sometimes in order for us to accomplish tasks, we need to think about the end goal. If you’re overstressed, think about summer. Think about all the fun you’re going to have. Summer is always a time to look forward to. The sun will be out, you’ll spend time with your friends and maybe even go on holiday. Summer has endless possibilities!

Overall, to navigate the end of the semester, make sure you manage your time well- you can’t spend all your time studying. Maintaining a healthy balance between rest and productivity can help reduce stress.

Summer is approaching. Have a positive and proactive mindset to the end of the semester.

Stop stressing out so much- you’ve got this!