MUNSU representatives horrified following meeting with MUNL admin

Advertisement

The Memorial University Students’ Union released a press statement on Monday, May 27th, stating that students are enraged following their meeting with MUNL administration on Friday, May 24th.

MUNSU states that “After months of little-to-no word from MUNL upper administration concerning the ongoing genocide taking place in Gaza, students took direct action on May 21 by setting up a tent encampment on the lawn in front of MUN’s Arts and Administration Building.”

Students are demanding that the university disclose all investments and divest from weapons manufacturers and companies with ties to the Israeli occupation.

The meeting on May 24th, saw numerous administrators in attendance including:

Advertisement

Dr. Neil Bose, President pro tempore

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, Provost and Vice-President (Academic) pro tempore

Deborah Collis, Chief Financial Officer

Dennis Peters, Interim Dean of Students

Delores Mullings, Vice-Provost (Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism)

Margot Brown, Executive Director, President’s Office

The Student Union adds that “At this meeting, which both MUNSU representatives and student members attended, Dr. Bose completely refused to negotiate with students and dismissed the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. In the meeting, students pleaded with Bose to acknowledge the overwhelming consensus of humanitarian organizations across the world.”

Following the meeting, President Bose released a statement to the Gazette stating “We are grateful that these important discussions are occurring at our university and around the world. They have already resulted in conversations internally about our approach to investments, particularly in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.”

Adding that, “Memorial is open to hearing from students and other members of our community on this, or any other topic. Any decision or changes the university makes must allow time and space for collegial consultation and responsible decision-making.”

However, in the statement released by MUNSU, the student union disputes what they say are “MUNL’s attempts to portray the meeting as productive and pleasant to the media and the broader university community,” adding that “students were horrified by the conduct of administrators and their refusal to accept the reality of the situation in Gaza.”

MUNSU’s release further emphasizes that MUNL administration cited “concern for Israeli students” and “ignored the safety of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students and made outrageous claims- including refusing to acknowledge the Rwandan genocide and questioning the impact of divestment globally despite its well-documented impact on the fight against South African apartheid.”

As of now, students are remaining committed to continuing their encampment until MUNL administration agrees to “negotiate in good faith and come to an agreement.” The student union has said they will continue to support them and defend their right to protest and “stands with Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students who have been disrespected and abandoned by their university administration.”