MUNSU invites all students to town hall meeting

The Memorial University Students’ Union is holding a town hall meeting on Monday, May 22nd, at 7pm in the Breezeway. The purpose of the meeting is to spark a dialogue surrounding the future of post-secondary education in the province.

The student union invited Premier Andrew Furey, Opposition Leader Tony Wakeham, Third Party Leader Jim Dinn, University President Neil Bose, and Board of Regents Chair Glenn Barnes to participate as part of the panel and answer students’ questions.

Of the invited guests, those confirmed are: Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell, PC MHA Craig Pardy, NDP Leader Jim Dinn, MUN President Neil Bose, and MUN Board of Regents Chair Glenn Barnes.

Following the town hall meeting will be an after-party open to students, faculty, staff, parents, and community members, from 9-11pm.

Last April, the student union held another town hall with attendees including MHA’s representing all three provincial political parties, as well as the President and Provost of MUN. We then saw in July a commitment from the provincial government to invest up to $10 million towards the removal of the campus renewal fee.

This is to say that we have seen changes and decisions made following added pressure placed by students on leaders in our community to prioritize post-secondary education in our province. With MUNSU emphasizing that, “What happens at MUN, our province’s only public university impacts our community’s overall economic and cultural health.”

If you have further questions or require a Zoom link to join the meeting virtually, reach out to campaigns@munsu.ca.