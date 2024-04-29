MUNSU holds 2nd annual town hall with government and university leaders

Advertisement

On Monday, April 22nd, the Memorial University Students’ Union, held a town hall in the breezeway with government, university administrators, and opposition parties. In attendance was Minister of Education Krista Howell, PC MHA Craig Pardy, NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn, President of Memorial University Neil Bose and Board of Regents Chair Glen Barnes with MUNSU’s Executive Director of External Affairs John Harris Moderating.

The topic of discussion: The Rising Inaccessibility of NL’s Post-Secondary Education. This is the second townhall MUNSU has held on the issue following last year and occurred amidst the continual phase-out of the $68.4 Million operating grant, announced in 2022 which saw tuition more than double for new students at Memorial ending the long-standing ‘Tuition-Freeze’. It was an opportunity for both students and the wider university community to have their voices heard.

MUNSU Townhall 2024

In a post advertising the town hall, MUNSU says; “This new tuition scheme has made university unattainable for many in our province. After the Furey government cuts, MUN’s undergraduate program enrollment dropped by nearly 20%. Many of those who enrolled and were able to get a loan will be starting their careers on a mountain of debt. The cost of a degree for both domestic and out-of-province students is now $27,280, compared to $90,930 for international students. In a province with an average median income of $33,200, the opportunity for post-secondary education is now only given to those who can afford it.”

Reversing course on Tuition Hike?

The town hall kicked off with attendees being asked if they would commit to taking responsibility for the harm done by the tuition thaw and restoring funding to the tuition offset grant while also reducing tuition fees and getting rid of differential fees.

Minister Howell pointed out that she assumed her current position after the government’s decisions were made, highlighting that the $68.4 million reduction was slated over a four-year period that hasn’t been fully realized yet. Despite these financial constraints, she said the government’s commitment was to sustaining grant and loan programs. She also stressed that since these programs are based on financial need, they aim to ensure that those most in need can avail themselves of support so that education is accessible.

Opposition MHAs highlighted the need for greater accessibility. Pardy said it would be remarkable if students could transition from K-12 to a fully funded post-secondary education and that it should be the province’s aspiration, highlighting that education was the province’s most important industry. Dinn emphasized that access to education should be determined solely by academic merit, rather than financial means. He stated that the current system of needs-based grants and student loans represented a barrier to education.

The state of MUNL

There were also broader concerns raised about the state of the university and general funding to the institution. Josh Lepawsky, President of the Memorial University Faculty Union (MUNFA), highlighted in a question to the government how since 2014, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador had cut 46.8% of Memorial’s budget when adjusted for inflation. He asked whether the government would commit to re-funding MUNL back to 2014 levels and whether opposition leaders would do so as well should they form a government.

Minister Howell seemed to dodge the question stating that it would be easy for her to “write a blank cheque I wouldn’t have to cash” seeking instead to highlight initiatives like the removal of the Campus Renewal Fee and other indirect funding commitments to MUNL through the student loans system.

Pardy said that if the PCs were in government, they would provide a tax rebate to graduates of post-secondary education equal to the amount paid in tuition stating it would incentivize education and economic growth in the province. Dinn highlighted post-secondary institutions as the ‘centres of innovation’, a phrase touted in the provincial government’s ongoing Education Accord stating that investments in MUNL, CNA, and MI are critical. He also referenced a report that showed various economic spin-off effects of investments towards education, jobs, tax revenue and GDP and that if the NDP were in government they would restore the 46.8% cut of lost funding to MUNL.

President Bose stated that the MUNL administration is committed to finding ways to keep Memorial funded, and that discussions were also taking place over Memorial’s extensive list of deferred maintenance on the St. John’s campus currently totalling $450 million. On that issue, Barnes provided a story of how in business, he used to show individuals from outside the province around Memorial University as a source of pride, but that he now “doesn’t do that as much anymore.”

Questions from Student’s

Some students were also given the opportunity to pose questions directly to decision-makers. One student asked about the difference in course loads and the requirements behind being eligible for student loan funding as both MUNL and the federal government view 3 courses as being enrolled ‘full-time’ however, provincial loans and grants require 4 courses to be eligible.

Minister Howell responded stating that it was something the government was actively working on addressing and changing, with Pardy and Dinn agreeing that 3 courses should to be considered full-time and that it should be implemented as soon as possible.

Another student brought attention to the demanding nature of Social Work programs, where students undertake over 800 hours of unpaid placements, often with a limited say in their placement locations. Moreover, they noted a significant number of vacant positions within the Department of Children, Seniors, and Social Development, totalling 105 out of 369 positions. They posed a question: Could a policy change be implemented to enable compensation for social work students?

Minister Howell stated that it was something the government was actively discussing. Dinn and Pardy stated that work done by all types of students should be compensated. Both Bose and Barnes responded to the issue by stating simply ‘I agree’.

Several students stood on the backdrop of the crowd, holding up posters advocating for a campus thrift store. President Bose, in response, encouraged them to submit an application. The students also addressed the crowd, urging them to consider how many students lack basic necessities like pillows, regular meals, or clothing. She highlighted the importance of a thrift store for those struggling financially and mentioned successful fundraising efforts through pop-up events in Residence for the campus food bank. Bose acknowledged their concerns and instructed them to submit a formal request, although the student mentioned having already sent several emails. Bose then pledged to follow up after the Town Hall.

Another student sought to highlight the historical tension between students and senior administration, raising concerns about a perceived crackdown on student protests. They posed questions to the panellists regarding their stances on protest rights, transparency, and access to information.

President Bose affirmed the fundamental right to protest. Minister Howell said that it was important to maintain peace during protests and to stand against violence and discrimination. Pardy emphasized the necessity of distinguishing between acceptable and unacceptable protest methods such as those with pejorative names. Dinn highlighted a student protest that catalyzed campus infrastructure improvements in the means of the university centre overpass and highlighted his ongoing advocacy for transparency in the House of Assembly.

