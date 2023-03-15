MUNSU Elections: Voting is now open!

Voting for the MUN Student Union’s General Election has opened as of March 15th at 9 AM and will continue until March 16th at 9 PM.



The elections are open for all MUNL students to vote for representatives in various areas related to student life.



According to MUNSU, 14 positions have been acclaimed so far (uncontested):

Macpherson College Rep – Morgan Andrews

Burton’s Pond Rep – Moyosoreoluwa Ajao

Paton College Rep – Trent Loveless

First Year Rep – Diai Chukwukaima

Sustainability Rep – Harshvardhan Mehrotra

Women’s Rep- Rachel M. Hawco

Part Time Students Rep – Kaleem Ahsan

Undeclared Students Rep- Eva Redmond

Students of Colour Rep – Jenrola Oluwadunsin

Indigenous Rep – Desiree Cornect

Queer Rep- Julian Blackwood

Disability Rep- Thoriere Rice

Circle Chair – Desiree Cornect

ISC President – Waqar Masood

To cast their votes, students can log in to their MUN Self Service accounts and find the MUNSU Web Vote page under Student Main Menu.

The following is a list of positions which candidates will be running for, voted on by students and MUNSU members:

Executive Director candidates

Executive Director of External Affairs

Candidates:

John Harris

Md. Zhubayer Ahmed

Executive Director of Advocacy

Candidates:

Mackenzie Broders

Sameer Masood

Executive Director of Student Life

Candidates:

Farhan Basir

Russell Waye

Frances Utomi

Executive Director of Finance

Candidates:

Mahbub Alam

Colby Squire

Waqar Masood

Executive Director of Campaigns

*This position is going under a confidence vote*

Candidates:

Jawad Chowdhury

Representative candidates

HSS Representative

Candidates:

Nathan Gillingham

Bruce March

Maxim Sizov

Engineering Representative

Candidates:

Nicolas Keough

Shair Yousuf

Ahmed Kahmel

Business Representative

Candidates:

Keval Joshi

Khondkar Habib

Rachael Olutomi Olasupo

Science Student Representative

Candidates:

Kate Smith

Wasif Ibram

Trans Student Representative Candidates

Candidates:

Randi Whelan

Violet Drover

Nursing Representative Candidate

Candidates:

Brooke Simms

CNS Representative Candidate

Candidates:

Ileladewa A. Adeyemo

International Student Representative Candidates

Candidates:

Javier Fernandez-Lopez

Axel Hossain

Education Representative Candidate

Candidates:

Marcello Caranci

MUN SAGA Resource Center

Candidates:

Theodore Brown

Theodore Walsh

For more information about the election, visit MUNSU’s election page.