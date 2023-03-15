MUNSU Elections: Voting is now open!

Voting for the MUN Student Union’s General Election has opened as of March 15th at 9 AM and will continue until March 16th at 9 PM.
The elections are open for all MUNL students to vote for representatives in various areas related to student life.
According to MUNSU, 14 positions have been acclaimed so far (uncontested):
Macpherson College Rep – Morgan Andrews
Burton’s Pond Rep – Moyosoreoluwa Ajao
Paton College Rep – Trent Loveless
First Year Rep – Diai Chukwukaima
Sustainability Rep – Harshvardhan Mehrotra
Women’s Rep- Rachel M. Hawco
Part Time Students Rep – Kaleem Ahsan
Undeclared Students Rep- Eva Redmond
Students of Colour Rep – Jenrola Oluwadunsin
Indigenous Rep – Desiree Cornect
Queer Rep- Julian Blackwood
Disability Rep- Thoriere Rice
Circle Chair – Desiree Cornect
ISC President – Waqar Masood
To cast their votes, students can log in to their MUN Self Service accounts and find the MUNSU Web Vote page under Student Main Menu.
The following is a list of positions which candidates will be running for, voted on by students and MUNSU members:
Executive Director candidates
Executive Director of External Affairs
Candidates:
- John Harris
- Md. Zhubayer Ahmed
Executive Director of Advocacy
Candidates:
- Mackenzie Broders
- Sameer Masood
Executive Director of Student Life
Candidates:
- Farhan Basir
- Russell Waye
- Frances Utomi
Executive Director of Finance
Candidates:
- Mahbub Alam
- Colby Squire
- Waqar Masood
Executive Director of Campaigns
*This position is going under a confidence vote*
Candidates:
- Jawad Chowdhury
Representative candidates
HSS Representative
Candidates:
- Nathan Gillingham
- Bruce March
- Maxim Sizov
Engineering Representative
Candidates:
- Nicolas Keough
- Shair Yousuf
- Ahmed Kahmel
Business Representative
Candidates:
- Keval Joshi
- Khondkar Habib
- Rachael Olutomi Olasupo
Science Student Representative
Candidates:
- Kate Smith
- Wasif Ibram
Trans Student Representative Candidates
Candidates:
- Randi Whelan
- Violet Drover
Nursing Representative Candidate
Candidates:
- Brooke Simms
CNS Representative Candidate
Candidates:
- Ileladewa A. Adeyemo
International Student Representative Candidates
Candidates:
- Javier Fernandez-Lopez
- Axel Hossain
Education Representative Candidate
Candidates:
- Marcello Caranci
MUN SAGA Resource Center
Candidates:
- Theodore Brown
- Theodore Walsh
For more information about the election, visit MUNSU’s election page.