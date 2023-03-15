Miscellaneous

MUNSU Elections: Voting is now open!

MUNSU Election
Avatar
Shreya Hande

Shreya is a 4th year Biology major at Memorial University, minoring in Psychology. She is passionate about writing, and hopes to make meaningful contributions to the student community through her work as a section editor at The Muse. She enjoys reading, watching true-crime shows, and exploring St. John's.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
274 Following 4.2K Followers
President Timmons on paid 6 week voluntary leave. https://t.co/Yx8Pzu6zFH
4 hours ago
Happening Now: @MUNSU35 elections are live on self-service.
12 hours ago
BREAKING: Students to receive tuition refunds for time lost during the @MUNFaculty strike. @MemorialU @MUNSU35https://t.co/GZgZcHciG9
1 day ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x