MUNSU elections: Voting is now open!

Voting is now open for the 2024 MUNSU elections and will close on March 12th at 9 pm. Undergraduate students can submit their votes through MUN self-service online.

To vote:

Log into MUN Self-Services Access Student Main Menu Select MUNSU Webvote Vote for the wards for which you qualify.

Executive candidates

Each of the following positions require the majority of active voters, per faculty, ward, or union, to select them over other candidates.

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication, and Research

The Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research is the official spokesperson of the Union, working with on and off campus groups on student issues. They oversee our media presence and coordinate research projects and workshops related to student issues, and oversee the internal documentation of union operations. They work closely with the Canadian Federation of Students both provincially and nationally, and work along CUPE 4554 to provide services to the MUNL St. John’s Campus.

Nathan Gillingham

Image credit: Nathan Gillingham (via MUNSU website)

Unlike other candidates, something I want to emphasize is this campaign is based purely on substance. That is, I am interested in purely advocating for the issues that MATTER.

40% of MUNL students are food insecure, this is a CRISIS that must be addressed.

The tuition hike isn’t just an unfortunate reality, it is a ROBBERY as we pay more tuition for LESS service.

We were promised infrastructure updates YEARS AGO, we must fight to make this a reality.

These are issues I am passionate about and will bring to the FOREFRONT. Cheers!

Instagram: nathan4external

Alexandria Ada Goldface

Image credit: Alexandria Ada Goldface (via MUNSU website)

Hi, I’m Alexandria. I’m a highly intuitive and compassionate person. I have a lot of interests but I love poems, spoken words and art. I believe that we all have a unique gift that we come with when we are born, mine just happens to be writing and poetry. I’m committed to serving you to the best of my ability. If I’m elected.

Nicolas Keough

Image credit: Nicolas Keough (via MUNSU website)

My name is Nicolas (he/him) and I’m a fifth-year engineering student.

You should vote me for Director of External Affairs because of my experience, as well as what I want to achieve for the student movement:

an end to international student differential fees

a reversal of the massively irresponsible 2022 tuition fee hike

a gradual reduction in tuition to achieve fully-funded post-secondary education.

I am also the Campaigns Coordinator for CFS-NL, and have experience in public speaking, media appearances, and lobbying government officials.

Please consider voting for me and follow me on Instagram @nicolaskeough!

Executive Director Advocacy

Advocacy entails supporting students in dealing with MUNL administration and faculty. They assist students in making appeals, coordinate MUNSU’s Senate and Committee presence within administration, and help students get the legal support they need to thrive and to feel safe.

Devon Budden

Image credit: Devon Budden (via MUNSU website)

Last MUNSU election cycle, only 5% of undergraduate students voted. This means many students don’t know about MUNSU, and many who do know, don’t feel strongly about its leadership. To ALL students, I hear you, and I’m here for you.

Our students struggle with transportation, food, accessibility and discrimination issues, both within and outside the University. MUNSU should be the first line of defence against these issues, and I will make sure that each student knows, uses, and trusts their student governance to help.

If you feel the University has left you behind, I’m here to pick you back up.

Vote Devon Budden for Director of Advocacy.

Manaar Shahabuddin

Image credit: Manaar Shahabuddin (via MUNSU website)

Hi! I’m Manaar and I’m studying Communications and Sociology. I’m also a journalist (The Muse, CBC) and activist, notably via ESVNL, Migrant Action Centre, YWCA, and MUN SAGA. Primarily focused on an empathetic approach, I am dedicated to helping people.

My experiences as an international student and volunteer have made me an advocate for all students, especially for affordable education. As Director of Advocacy, I intend to support and defend any student facing academic struggles, food insecurity, unsafe housing, healthcare inaccessibility, amongst other issues on or off-campus.

Follow my campaign on Instagram – @vote4manaar

Vote Manaar, Raise the Bar!

Thoriere Rice

Image credit: Thoriere Rice (via MUNSU website)

When I first came to MUN, I was overwhelmed. As a neurodivergent, disabled international student and member of the LGBTQ+ community, I needed to learn to fight for myself. I have continued that fight in the student movement and beyond, advocating for vulnerable students and those facing accessibility concerns and mental health issues. No matter who you are or what your struggle is, you have rights on campus and those rights must be protected. As Executive Director of Advocacy, I will use MUNSU’s resources to ensure that all students access the representation, safety, and accommodation that they are entitled to.

Executive Director Student Life

Student Life oversees the operations of our clubs, societies and Resource Centers, in addition to our on Campus Bar in the Breezeway.

They engage the student body on the day to day level, overseeing group funding allocation as well as our yearly student orientations and Winter Carnival.

Russell Waye

Image credit: Russell Waye (via MUNSU website)

I aim to be elected for Student Life because I care very deeply for the communities at our university. I want to spend my time assisting the clubs, societies, resource centers, and other student groups around campus so they can be the best they possibly can.

With my years of experience of organizing events on campus I have strong personal knowledge about the systems and individuals that student groups on campus must interact with. This enables me to provide informed guidance to students looking to organize events and manage groups.

Please support me and vote Russell Waye for Student Life.

www.facebook.com/groups/russellforstudentlife

twitter.com/Russell_Waye

instagram.com/russellforstudentlife/

Brittney Meaney

Image credit: Brittney Meaney (via MUNSU website)

Hi, my name is Brittney Meaney (she/they).

I am a business student here at MUN and I am running for MUNSU’s Executive Director of Student Life. I am passionate about creating fun and inviting events for all and I am excited to bring this passion to munsu. If elected my goals include: increasing social media outreach, creating events such as beer pong league and drag nights, and working with clubs and societies to help with outreach.

Executive Director Campaigns

Campaigns oversees the mobilization of the student body; boots on the ground organization during parades, rallies, and outreach events. They work closely with the Provincial and Federal organizing bodies of the Canadian Federation of Students, and also oversee Welcome Weeks, Pride on Campus, and Student Welfare.

Alida Zedel

Image credit: Alida Zedel (via MUNSU website)

I’m Alida Zedel (they/them), a second-year sociology student with a strong passion for social justice and activism. I have a natural talent for connecting with people and making them feel welcome. My activism spans several movements, including the climate and student movements, no space for hate, and Palestinian solidarity. I am a leader within the Fridays for Future St. John’s. I’m dedicated to working towards affordable tuition for all, a more climate-friendly future, and a campus where everyone feels safe and included regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual identity.

I will use my knowledge and experience to work hard for all the students.

Colby Squire

Image credit: Colby Squire (via MUNSU website)

Hi everyone! My name is Colby Squire I use the he/him pronouns. I’m running for executive director of campaigns this election. I’m asking for your support because I don’t want you to go along with my campaign, I want to help you elevate and raise the voices of your campaign. I have many years of experience of volunteering and working alongside the student movement and especially advocating for lower tuition costs and helping students with disabilities getting the accommodations and support they need to thrive!

Any questions, please email me at cdfsquire@mun.ca

For more information on voting and candidates visit: https://munsu.ca/elections

Exec debate

If you’d like to learn more about MUNSU’s Executive candidates, drop by the Breezeway today, March 11th, at noon to hear directly from candidates and help you decide who you’d like to lead your student union for the 2024-25 term.

Make sure to submit your vote before March 12th at 9 pm!