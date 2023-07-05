Features

MUNSU delivers petition in support of engineering students

MUN Engineering Building crop
Anasophie Vallée
Anasophie Vallée

Anasophie (she/her) is a 3rd-year Communication Studies and French student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is very passionate about advocating for human rights, mental health awareness, and inclusivity both within the arts and in our community as a whole. Anasophie is eager and honoured to be Editor-in-Chief of the Muse. She has written for both the Muse and the Independent and is excited to be a part of such an amazing team. Anasophie is also an avid member of the NL arts community, having danced for years with Kittiwake Dance Theatre. When she is not writing or working, Ana can typically be found reading, cooking, or seeing a local production.If you have a tip or question, reach out to themusechief@gmail.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
285 Following 4.2K Followers
RT @MUNSU35: MUNSU has delivered a petition advocating for fair wages, effective work term placements & elimination of differential fees to…
17 hours ago
RT @MUNSU35: MUNL International Students, we want to hear from you!MUNSU is currently considering extending our dental insurance plan wit…
3 weeks ago
RT @MUNSU35: MUNSU will be in attendance tomorrow at the No Space For Hate counter protest at 12:00 (time changed)!See you at the confed…
4 weeks ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x