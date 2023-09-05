MUNL ceasing operations of shuttle bus service

Memorial University has announced that its shuttle bus service operating routes to Signal Hill Campus and the Marine Institute is ceasing operations.

The announcement was made In a post on Memorial’s website, briefly stating: “The Memorial University shuttle is ceasing operations on Sept. 1, and new transportation options are available.”

Starting Sept 5th, graduate students commuting to the Marine Institute can avail of a taxi service.

“The Department of Ocean Sciences will implement a taxi service between St. John’s campus and the department. The existing shuttle service will end as of Sept. 1, 2023. The pick-up drop-off/location for the taxi service is lot 15 in front of Macpherson College quad and the Department of Ocean Sciences’ main parking lot in front of the bus shelter.”

The service will be free but requires students to sign up in advance. All other students are encouraged to use Metrobus, including those seeking transportation to the Signal Hill Campus.

Marine Institute Students Union Denounces Changes

Marine Institute released a statement characterizing the decision as one that will only negatively impact students financially.

“For students who are now facing the economic and mental stresses of a cost of living crisis, a substantial tuition hike, as well as the heavy differential fees faced by international students, the Marine Institute Students’ Union argues that many affected students will reasonably face a financial challenge from this situation.”