MUN Seahawks Ultimate frisbee teams are holding tryouts

The MUN Seahawks Ultimate Frisbee teams are looking to build teams to compete at the Canadian University Ultimate Championships (CUUC) in Brampton, Ontario, October 13-15th.

They are holding tryouts for any MUN, Marine Institute, or CNA students looking to expand their competitive ultimate frisbee experience. All skill levels are welcome, tryouts are happening on August 29th, August 31st, and September 5th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and September 10th from 12:30pm – 2:30 pm at Bowring Park. The cost to tryout is $10 to offset fees for field time.

Those interested in trying out for the teams can complete the Memorial University Open Ultimate 2023-2024 Expression of Interest form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfcSFzGQRg2wC9Umy3FsSbCDbfRzfktyLoaJlgB9by_ivE05g/viewform?pli=1

For additional information, contact muttcaptain@gmail.com.

Women’s tryouts

Image credit: MUN Seahawks

MUN Seahawks Women’s Ultimate team will also be holding tryouts for their 2023 season. Any female-matching player who is a MUN, Marine Institute, or CNA student interested in playing competitively is welcome to attend tryouts. There are three dates being offered for those of all skill levels:

· September 4th from 2pm-4pm at MUN Field

· September 6th from 5pm-7pm at Churchill Park Field

· September 10th from 10am-12pm at Bowring Park Field

For additional information, contact muttcaptain@gmail.com.