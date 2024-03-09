MUN responds to LUMUN

Advertisement

Following the previous article that our paper published regarding the Lecturers’ Union of Memorial University (LUMUN) and the recent dispute over salary figures and sources for university rankings- MUN has responded with the aim of clarifying the source of the information. We have opted to share their statement directly so as not to misrepresent their views:

Here is what the university has shared with media that asked about LUMUN’s issues with Memorial’s data

The data used by Memorial for pay comparisons is sourced from the Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO). CAUBO compiles detailed information on wages of per course instructors in Canadian universities.

Memorial used base rates for comparison, as this is the most accurate means to compare collective agreements with a variety of renumeration [sic] models.

Additionally, CAUBO’s data does not include compensation rates in agreements that have not yet been ratified. It would be inappropriate to consider these agreements in advance of ratification as there is potential that it may not be accepted by their membership.

The current offer to LUMUN is a 25-46% increase in pay, depending where an instructor currently sits on their payscale. This would bring the rate of pay from $5,000 or $5,875 per course up to $7,312 per course.

The university recognizes their compensation needs to increase and is committed to significantly increasing their rate of pay within the scope of what is fiscally responsible.

CHAD PELLEY | MANAGER OF MEDIA RELATIONS