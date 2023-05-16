MUN Medicine hosts annual art gallery

On May 9th and 10th, MUN Medicine hosted its annual art gallery at the Atrium of the MUN Medical School. The event featured a wide variety of art forms, all created by faculty, staff, alums, and other members of the healthcare field.

Showcasing artistic talents

The event provided an excellent opportunity for members of the healthcare community to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate their passion for art. Attendees were treated to a wide range of styles and subjects, including landscapes depicting Newfoundland & Labrador’s beautiful scenery, among other aspects that make our university and province unique.

The gallery served as a celebration of Newfoundland & Labrador’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing the deep connection between art and the local community. Each piece conveyed a story, a moment frozen in time, or a reflection of the artist’s personal experience living in this beautiful province. From lively depictions of traditional music and dance to evocative portrayals of rugged shorelines, the artwork resonated with both locals and visitors alike.

Overall turnout

The event was a great success, with a large turnout from the campus and local community. Attendees were visibly impressed by the skill and creativity on display, remarking on the powerful emotional impact of the artwork.

The event attracted a diverse crowd, including students, faculty, and members of the community who were eager to immerse themselves in the artistic creations. Attendees were captivated by the talent and creativity displayed throughout the gallery.

Organizers hope that the event will continue to grow in popularity and scope and serve as a platform for healthcare professionals and artists to come together and celebrate their shared artistic passions.