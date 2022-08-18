Moving Away For The Summer As A Student On A Budget

Photo Credit: Danila Hamsterman (via Unsplash)

When the winter semester ends, and summer starts fast approaching, many students are reeling from their final exams and need a change of pace. Whether you decide to take some online courses through the spring semester or not, getting away and exploring something new can be the change you need.

Packing up and moving to a new city for a few months can seem like a drastic change when you’re simply looking to escape your exam blues. But it can be a very easy, fun and affordable summer adventure. One that you can take on either by yourself or with a friend.

But picking up and going to a brand new place, only for the summer, can be expensive when done wrong. Luckily for you, I figured out all the essential do’s and don’ts, so you don’t have to.

You see, key mistakes can easily be made when trying to embark on this kind of adventure. The biggest one to avoid is not doing your research.

Plan, plan, plan

Photo Credit: Thought Catalog (via Unsplash)

But more importantly PLAN AHEAD. It is impossible to plan too much.

Find a Job for while you’re there!

Pick a city that you’re fairly familiar with or one that you’d eventually like to move to. This way, you can search for internships, remote work, or find a customer service job in a place that interests you.

Every university student spends their summer working in some capacity, so why not make it a fun and new experience?

What’s another great thing about being in a city? (other than exploring a new place)

Public transit.

You can save a ton of money by spending your summer getting from place to place using the subway or bus system. Better yet, being in a city means walking from one place to another is much easier. Both alternatives are much cheaper than spending all your money on gas.

Ask a friend to join you!

Photo Credit: Ian Schneider (via Unsplash)

Moving away alone can be pretty daunting, especially if you only plan to stay there for a few months. Having a friend to go with you can be a fantastic bonding experience and a great way to make memories that will last a lifetime.

And on the financial side, having a friend with you to split rent and grocery costs is a great bonus.

Subletting for cheap

On top of that, most university students are headed home during summer and need someone to finish their lease and sublet their place. Use this opportunity to your advantage. Not only can it be cheaper, but it also puts you in a student area surrounded by people your age and with roommates who are most likely students just like you.

And if you do decide to plan this summer away with a friend, depending on how close you are, choosing to share a bedroom in an apartment can save you A LOT of money. Trust me when I say that giving up some personal space for a few months doesn’t seem like a big deal when it saves you $300-$500 on rent.

What you’ll gain

Taking a summer to go out on your own can be a life-changing experience. This is the time to make memories and take advantage of the world around us.

Sometimes making a short-term change is all we need to get to know ourselves better and come back refreshed and ready to take on the next semester.