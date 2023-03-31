Make Haste, Don’t Waste: Student thrift store open today!

“Student’s First Boutique” will be open on March 31st from 3:30 pm to 9 pm at the Landing (UC 3015).

This on-campus thrift store is an initiative that three education students at Memorial originally developed as their Take Action project for their education program with Dr. Vaandering. Margarita A. Conway, Ryan Wall, and Kaitlyn Menchions created the project with the intention “to take action in our community and to make a difference in the environment around us, no matter how small that action may feel.”

Where the idea came from,

The concept for the project arose as a solution for the garbage bins around the residence buildings that are overflowing at the end of every term. At the end of every academic year or even semester, when students leave campus, they have accumulated so many things throughout the year that they have to leave most of their excess belongings behind… in the garbage bins.

When this issue was brought up, “their solution was to do more garbage runs,” explained Conway.

As a student who had previously lived in residence, Conway understands the difficulty of hastily packing up and not knowing what to do with everything you’re leaving behind.

“You have one suitcase, maybe two,” she said, “What are you going to do with all that stuff? You’re definitely not going to take your bedding- there’s a lot of clothing you’re not going to take with you either, and who’s going to take a full bottle of shampoo?”

One or two items per person doesn’t seem like that much, but when you consider a whole residence, it’s a lot.

Plus, “[Students] have to move out 24 hours after their last exam,” explained Conway, “So it’s a lot of pressure.”

With their entire focus on exams and pulling all-nighters in preparation for the end of term, having only 24 hours to pack up their whole life and move out is the last thing on any student’s mind. This is where “Student’s First Boutique” can lend a hand.

How and what to donate,

Donations are ongoing, and students are encouraged to donate any items they no longer need that are in relatively good condition. These items can range from clothes to books and household goods. Most of the items donated will be free for all students, whether from CNA, MUNL, etc.; Those with a price will only cost $1-$5.

“We’re even taking things that are half full, like a box of menstruation products,” said Conway. If the box is open, but all the remaining products are still in their individual packaging, unlike most second-hand shops, “Student’s First Boutique” will take them.

They also have a coupon system. Coupons were given out to certain locations, such as the food bank. Students can use a coupon, pay, or even bring in their donation and swap it for something in the store.

Conway explained the coupon system, saying, “So, say if something [in the store] has a five dollar cost, if you bring in something that is very gently used and good quality, that would be worth five dollars- and then you can get five coupons and go in and shop around.”

“We got funding for MUCEP and ISWEP as well,” she continued, “that’s how we were able to have employees and create a store vibe.”

Rahil Jiwani, Samuin Reza, Rifa Khawaja, Anushka Kalia, Nabiha Nawshin Shukheemoni, and Khushi Patel are the current Mucep employees helping bring the project to life.

Donations are also collected at the end of each semester and carried through till the fall. If you’re interested in donating or have any further questions, you can reach out through their email or social media profiles linked below,