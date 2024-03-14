LUMUN ratifies tentative agreement

Advertisement

With tensions running high, students, faculty, and staff have all been watching tentatively in hopes that the Lecturer’s Union of Memorial University (LUMUN) and MUN would be able to reach an agreement that could satisfy both parties. After reaching a tentative deal on Sunday, March 10th, all that was left was the ongoing ratification process.

Following another high voter turnout, the Lecturer’s Union of Memorial University (LUMUN), has ratified the tentative agreement; leaving it up to the Board of Regents to do the same. As the ratification process continues, no details pertaining to the agreement can be shared with the public.

In a release from this morning, LUMUN spokesperson Alison Coffin states, “With great thanks to our members, we have made great strides. Now the Board of Regents must expeditiously ratify the agreement. We expect there to be no further delays in finalizing a new collective agreement for LUMUN members,” adding that “Our members stand united in wanting fairness for lecturers at Memorial, this contract represents good progress on that front. There is still work to be done though, and we will continue to fight in our next round of negotiations. Our job is to teach – and our passion for teaching and pride in our work is evident, especially during these past few weeks.”

According to LUMUN, while the deal was made at the last minute with the strike deadline looming, “significant gains were made in the final moments of negotiation.”

