Locally developed app aims to help students connect with their university

A new app created by a Memorial University student is aiming to help students with an age-old problem: Discovering events and clubs on campus that might pique their interest. The app “Uniconn,” created by Girish Verma, claims to connect students with different clubs, societies, and departments at their university. The project is launching at MUN but hopes to expand to other institutions.

The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices and features an intuitive interface, along with several upcoming events and activities already listed.

Encouraging student involvement

The app’s creator says that its focus is to increase student involvement and community engagement at MUN while tackling the greater issues of lacklustre student engagement in universities across the country. The app also affirms that students need to be viewed as individuals and not only as numbers, an aspect the project hopes to build on in the long term.

This app is the first step in a series of projects for Verma, all focused on creating a sense of belonging within the university. The ultimate goal is to make a difference by helping create a more inclusive environment for students to explore different communities.

Students and societies onboard

A common problem faced by students, especially those from outside the St. John’s Metro region, is a limited number of social events and activities to attend. Uniconn has already established partnerships with various groups and societies at MUN and says more are coming.

Verma says that, soon, every society at MUN will be able to use the platform to spread the word about their events. With more and more students and societies signing up daily, this may be the new and improved way to find things to do at MUN and other universities across Canada.

No more endless Facebook groups

The app, as well as Verma’s other future projects, aim to help universities by providing a centralized platform for events and activities, so students can ditch the disorganized network of social media accounts used to post and repost events happening on campus.

Uniconn was created entirely within Memorial University. To support this endeavour, download the app using the following links:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resevents.app&hl=en_US

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/uniconn/id1635407547