Local initiative spotlight: The Pencil Project

The Pencil Project, founded by MUN students Erin Hopkins and Hira Dogar, is a non-profit organization providing school supplies to newcomer students in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Pencil Project aims to foster educational opportunities by ensuring that students have the necessary tools to succeed.

Last year, The Pencil Project reached its ultimate goal of providing 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to local K-9 aged students.

(Image credit: Erin Hopkins)

Hopkins, one-half of The Pencil Project’s founders, claims that both her and Dogar’s greatest moment of pride so far was delivering the bookbags and school supplies to students last August.

“What began as a simple idea transformed into a tangible difference.” Erin Hopkins

The 150 backpacks were a visual representation of the power of community, as well as a physical manifestation of successful collaborative action.

Following the backpack drop-off, The Pencil Project received countless messages from newcomer families expressing gratitude. Hopkins emphasizes this moment, claiming it fueled The Pencil Project’s determination and drive to continue their efforts and to produce further change.

Volunteerism

The Pencil Project is a non-profit organization, so it depends and relies upon the support of its dedicated volunteers.

Hopkins and Dogar began volunteering as tutors with the Association for New Canadians (ANC). This experience brought to light a concerning trend: the fact that many students lacked basic school supplies.

Many new Canadians face financial struggles, either being without the means to purchase these supplies, or with too much on their plate to prioritize these purchases.

Hopkins’s and Dogar’s initial volunteer experiences with the ANC laid the foundation of The Pencil Project today. Their tutoring efforts would see little reward if students did not have access to the necessary supplies for success. In this way, The Pencil Project acts as the ‘first step’ to a successful newcomer student’s education by alleviating this inequality.

Hopkins and Dogar have been able to further their volunteerism through The Pencil Project, and they have the vital support of over 20 volunteers aiding in this initiative.

These experiences highlight the importance of volunteering to foster community unity, address societal needs, and even promote personal growth. Hopkins is grateful for her volunteer experience, claiming it has provided an “Invaluable source of guidance, resources, and opportunities to engage with newcomer families.”

“Every bit of help counts,” says Hopkins. “We have received support from local businesses and organizations through donations and sponsorships, and this has been crucial in enabling us to carry out the project effectively.”

Awareness

The Pencil Project aims to foster educational experiences for new students, yet it represents much more than that.

Throughout their efforts, Hopkins and Dogar have witnessed the social stigma attached to Immigrants within Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Through conversations with immigrant families, their resilience becomes clear,” says Hopkins. “Our project aims to ensure Canadian students from all backgrounds have fair access to school supplies while also fostering awareness and understanding about immigration within our province.”

The future

When asked if there were any challenges or obstacles The Pencil Project had to overcome, Hopkins could not think of a response.

“Everyone has been so supportive and amazing,” she says. “With the help of our volunteers, new and old, we have some really exciting things in the works.”

The Pencil Project will be furthering its impact in 2024 by continuing to fundraise for school supplies and challenging the stigmatization surrounding immigrants and refugees within the province. In addition, to expand its influence globally, The Pencil Project will be donating one-third of its earnings in 2024 to Gaza relief.

To get involved or receive updates, follow The Pencil Project on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepencilprojectnl?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

The Pencil Project’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/b5d054a9