Hats off 2020: A virtual celebration of graduation at Memorial University

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, most activities including graduation ceremonies have switched from in-person to virtual events. Globally, virtual events are slowly becoming the new normal as most organisations are ideating and implementting innovating alternatives to one-one-on and social interactions.

In keeping with the times, Memorial University got together alumni, graduating students and lecturers to toast to the success of the Class of 2020. This event which was titled ‘Hats Off’ was held via Facebook Live from 7-8pm on 29 October. The event was MC’eed by Sheila Williams with a special address by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Vianne Timmons, with special music appearance by ‘The Once’ and ‘Sherman Downey.’

To commemorate with the Class 0f 2020, names of all graduates are published in a special issue of St. John’s Telegram of 2nd November, 2020.

The list of Fall 2020 graduates, with recipients of special awards and medals, can be found here: https://www.mun.ca/convocation/celebration/GradList_Fall2020_FINAL.pdf

The live video is available via Memorial University of Newfoundland facebook page.

The Muse editorial wishes the MUN class of 2020 lots of success in their future.