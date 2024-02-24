Get to Know Harlow Campus

Advertisement

Spending a semester abroad can be a life-altering experience for university students. Students at Memorial have the unique opportunity to be able to study abroad while continuing to take MUN courses. Memorial University has a campus in the town of Harlow in the UK that offers a variety of programs allowing students to continue their education while experiencing a new part of the world.

Here are some things students considering spending a semester in Harlow might like to know about the campus.

Studying in Harlow

Memorial’s Harlow Campus provides students with the wonderful opportunity to study abroad while still availing themselves of many of the conveniences that MUN has to offer. Since the Harlow Campus is a part of Memorial University, students studying in Harlow pay regular MUN tuition while attending classes in the UK. Additionally, students don’t have to worry about the hassle of ensuring that their credits will be applied to their transcript since all credits earned while studying in Harlow are MUN credits and do not have to be transferred as they would from other universities.

More than being convenient, the Harlow campus also offers a home away from home for its student residents. Complete with comfortable accommodations and amazing staff, Harlow Campus makes its residents feel safe and at ease.

Advertisement

Several programs offer semesters in Harlow. Programs that are frequently offered at Harlow Campus include Biology, Business, Education, Fine Arts, Music, and Pharmacy. For more information about past and future Harlow programs visit MUN’s Harlow webpage or contact your department to see if there are any upcoming sessions.

Where is Harlow Campus? Memorial’s Harlow Campus is located in Old Harlow, a charming small town in Essex, in the UK. The campus is situated midway between London and Cambridge. A trip to either city takes only 40 minutes by train. For more information on traveling to and from the campus, click here. (Photo Credit: Google Maps)

Campus History

The Harlow Campus boasts a rich heritage. The buildings on campus were constructed as early as the 17th century. The main building, named “The Maltings”, was originally designed to dry grain. These buildings were repurposed for the university in 1969 and the campus has been in operation ever since.

Harlow Campus (Photo credit: Memorial University, About Harlow)

Room Accommodations

There are a variety of room accommodations available to MUN students and staff at Harlow Campus.

The UK campus features two residential buildings, The Maltings, and Cabot House, along with separate buildings where faculty members and their families can reside. Both single and shared rooms are available in each residential building and students can also choose from a selection of different room sizes based on their price range.

The Maltings

The Maltings is the campus’s main building. It can house up to 41 students and it is also home to the campus’s reception area, administrative offices, dining hall, laundry facilities, library, and computer lab. Bedrooms in The Maltings have two Murphy beds, two closets, a study area, and plenty of shelf space. Each room in The Maltings also has its own en-suite bathroom with a shower. Room sizes in The Maltings vary. Large twin rooms are roughly 230 sq ft while standard twin rooms are approximately 160 sq ft. These rooms are generally shared by two students, though if space allows, they may be booked as single rooms. There is also one purpose-designed wheelchair-accessible single bedroom.

A Large Room in The Maltings

(Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

A Standard Room in The Maltings

(Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Prices at The Maltings range from £127.75 to £172.95 per week. For more information about accommodation options and pricing visit the Harlow Campus website.

Cabot House The smaller residential building, Cabot House, is located right across the street from The Maltings. This quaint, 17th-century cottage houses ten students. With its antique structure and cozy rooms, Cabot House feels more like a home than a university residence. Taller students should be warned, however, that the ceilings are very low! There are three single bedrooms and three twin rooms in Cabot House. These rooms have twin beds and closets along with nightstands and small study areas.

A bedroom in Cabot House (Photo Credit: Memorial University, About Harlow Photo Gallery) (Photo Credit: Memorial University, About Harlow Photo Gallery) Low beams in Cabot House caution residents: “Mind your head” (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) Outdoor eating area at Cabot House (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Room fees for Cabot House are lower than those for The Maltings, and unlike The Maltings, Cabot House has shared bathroom facilities on each floor instead of private bathrooms for each room. A single room at Cabot House costs £112.70 per week, while a twin room costs £143.65.

Attending Classes

Most classes at Harlow Campus are held in St. John’s House, which is beside Cabot House, across the street from The Maltings. St. John’s House has a long history as a schoolhouse. It was used as a Victorian school building as early as 1870. St. John’s House has one large classroom equipped with a projector and whiteboard. The lecture room has flexible seating that can accommodate classes of up to 30 students. Class sizes and course delivery will vary depending on the program. There is also an enclosed outdoor picnic area outside the classroom where barbeques are often held.

Classroom in St. John’s House (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) Picnic Tables outside St. John’s House (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Meals on Campus

Students staying at Harlow Campus are also provided with dinner every weekday. Food is served in the dining hall in The Maltings known as The Portals. The dinners are buffet style and students can be sure that they will not leave the dining hall hungry!

Students can expect a wonderful variety of quality food prepared by the campus’s chef, Nick Slate. There is a new selection of food prepared each day so there is no fear of growing tired of the meals. Students with allergies or other dietary restrictions can rest assured that their needs will be accommodated.

The dining hall at Harlow Campus is called “The Portals” (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Living on Campus

No matter what rooming arrangement students choose, the campus provides everything that residents need to live comfortably for the duration of their stay.

Cooking

Both residences have fully equipped kitchens that include stoves, microwaves, kettles, pots, pans, dishware, and all necessary cooking and eating utensils. Students are each assigned a food locker where they can store non-refrigerable items, and each kitchen has several fridges for students’ cold food. The kitchens also have small dining areas.

Kitchens in The Maltings

Kitchens have a small dining area (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) Each resident is assigned their own food locker (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Kitchen and Dining Room in Cabot House

The kitchen in Cabot House also has two fridges and food lockers (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) Cabot House has a cozy dining room beside the kitchen (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) Cabot House’s kitchen is also fully equipped with appliances and cooking utensils (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Recreation

There is a common room with comfy couches and chairs in both of the residence buildings. Each common room has a TV and DVD player with a selection of DVDs. They also have an assortment of games and some guitars. Students from both residences are welcome to gather in either common room.

Common Room in The Maltings

(Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Common Room in Cabot House

(Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

The library and computer lab in The Maltings are also available to residents of both buildings. The library has a selection of books that students can borrow along with a quiet study area.

Library and Computer Lab

(Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Other Amenities

Housekeeping cleans students’ bathrooms twice weekly and provides clean towels and bedding weekly. The campus’s laundry facilities are located in The Maltings, and students can use the washing machine for ₤2.00 and the dryer for ₤1.50.

The entire campus is Wi-Fi accessible. Each resident also has his/her own phone which can be used to call between rooms or for a limited number of external calls. Students who wish to use their phones more extensively can do so for a fee.

Additionally, there is a luggage storeroom where students can stow their empty suitcases and a safe at the reception desk where they can place valuables if they so desire.

Student Support

MUN students visiting the Harlow Campus can also rely on the campus’s incredible staff for support, advice, and assistance.

The staff aren’t just there to provide practical advice and assistance, they are also happy to offer tips about the best places to eat, shop, and hang out, or just to have a chat! They are truly dedicated to making sure that each student feels as comfortable on campus as they can.

Reception hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, but a security officer is on patrol all week from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The street between residences (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) The same street at night (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers) The grounds around the campus are full of wildlife (Photo Credit: Alexandra Brothers)

Though making the decision to study abroad can be intimidating, students can rest assured that Harlow Campus will provide everything they need to make their stay as enjoyable and stress-free as possible. Studying in Harlow is sure to leave students with memories that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.