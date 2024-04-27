Fridays For Future St. John’s holds 4th-annual climate strike

Advertisement

Fridays For Future (FFF) St. John’s, a branch of the global youth-led grassroots movement, gathered together on April 26th and marched to the confederation building to protest the government’s lack of response regarding the ongoing climate crisis.

While the strike didn’t attract its usual crowd, those there still exuded spirit and a unified want for change. Through chants such as, “Hey hey ho ho climate change has got to go,” “Climate change is no debate, Canada’s a petrol state,” and “Tell me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” the group, while smaller, maintained and exhibited their usual tenacity.

Once they reached the confederation building, a few speakers were brought up to the steps, as well as a musical performance by Melody Rodgers.

Melody Rodgers sings at FFF protest

Alida Zedel, member of FFF St. John’s and incoming MUNSU exec, gave a more in-depth explanation of the protest’s 4 main asks. As a quick refresher, their goals are:

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a climate emergency Substantial investments in province-wide public transport infrastructure Ceasing of subsidies for Oil and Gas companies Provincial legislation that bans advertising for Oil and Gas companies

When referencing their ask for the government to declare a climate emergency, Zedel says “We have been asking this of the government of Newfoundland and Labrador since the beginning of the Fridays For Future movement in 2019. They still have not declared one.”

For the second ask, Zedel explains that “Investment in transit is essential for reducing greenhouse gases and emissions- which make up a significant portion of emissions in this province as we are a car-centred society.”

Additionally, they ask that the subsidies continually given to Oil and Gas companies by the NL government “be put towards innovative solutions that actually help our planet,” referencing the recent provincial budget and the 19.3 million dollars in taxpayers money that was directly given to the oil and gas industry.

Even in smaller numbers, the movement continues to demonstrate its persistent determination to create change in our province. Follow their social media to find out more information about the movement, get involved, and stay up to date on future protests and events.