Fish harvesters’ protest outside Confederation Building takes center stage on Budget Day

Budget day was scheduled to proceed today as the provincial government was set to unveil their plan for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year. The media advisory sent out last week indicated the lock-in for the press would begin at 9:00pm and the budget unveiled at 2:00pm. However, hundreds of protestors representing various workers in the fishery have blocked entry into the Confederation Building…

The provincial government has postponed the budget citing safety concerns stating that there exists a threat of violence, as “fish harvesters are preventing public service employees from entering the Confederation Building Complex.”

Protestors blocking entrance to Confederation Building

The scene is tense as protestors have clashed with police, with at least one injury resulting from the RNC on horseback attempting to remove protestors. Likewise, some staff at the confederation building attempting to go to work confronted the protestors in frustration. VOCM reported that the confrontation grew intense at times, sharing a video taken of a civil servant attempting to enter the building and being pushed back by protesters.

Warning: explicit language.



Workers are blocked from entering Confederation Building as they protest ahead of today's scheduled budget.

Protestors have largely expressed the need to limit existing restrictions, increase competition and remove some of the industry’s limitations. Among some of their demands were: Allowing buyers from outside the province to purchase products, increases in processing licenses, and a reduction of limitations on scheduling harvests.

Indeed on the eve of the protest, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, provided a media release indicating that the Government is open to addressing the issues raised by the protestors, including the processing cap and restrictions on outside buyers.

The release states, “The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has made significant commitments in response to requests from fish harvesters and their Union. Some of these requests have been longstanding, and our Government has moved on each of them. We will continue to engage with the FFAW, ASP and all stakeholders as we move forward with a comprehensive review of the fishery.”

However, protestors have said that the commitment from the government is not enough.

Muse reporter, Bruce March, speaking with local fisherman, John Short

Danny Hearn, a fisherman from Petty Harbour, states the media release is “just trying to pull the wool over your eyes,” adding that “[Minister Loveless] never said he’s going to allow, he said he’s willing to entertain.”

A common sentiment from protesters is the desire for less government control in the fisheries.

“We’re all fishermen here, from all around Newfoundland and we’re in the position where we’re being dictated who we’re selling to,” says Hearn. “We need more processing so that we can make a living, but right at this moment, this is a pure dictatorship. I own an enterprise, my own business, where I’m told when to fish, how to fish and if they don’t want to buy.”

Sign from previous protest in Central Newfoundland

Voicing support for the protestors, labour leaders including President of the Federation of Labour, Jessica McCormick has said that had the budget gone ahead they would not attend in solidarity with workers from the fishery.

As hundreds of fish harvesters and processing workers protest outside Confederation Building today, labour leaders have made the decision to stand in solidarity with workers and not participate in today's budget proceedings.

With Budget Day now delayed, protesters have not relinquished their stance outside the Confederation Building and are continuing to increase in numbers. The delay is being considered a victory in getting their voices heard and concerns taken seriously.