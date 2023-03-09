Feature: The Gardiner Centre

In 2022, the readers of the Atlantic Business Magazine chose the Gardiner Centre as the ‘Best Professional Development’ in Atlantic Canada.

The Gardiner Centre is a professional development training unit and public engagement arm of the Faculty of Business Administration. The centre’s origins date back to 1978 when Peter J. Gardiner, the first head of the School of Business Administration and Commerce at Memorial University, established the P.J. Gardiner Institute- an incubator-type unit designed to foster the entrepreneurial spirit in the local community. The Gardiner Centre was then formed in 2008 due to a merger between the P.J. Gardiner Institute and the University’s Centre for Management Development.

As an award-winning professional development hub, the Gardiner Centre connects organizations and individuals with learning experiences by working with individuals and organizations to provide cost-effective learning experiences.

The Gardiner Centre offers several accredited programs and courses to help young professionals hone their skills, build on academic programming, and diversify their resume and professional network. These programs promote leadership and business excellence through practical and experimental training focusing on best practices and relevant topics in today’s workplace.

For example, the Gardiner Centre offers practical certificate programs and courses. Individual professionals can seek out this training to support development goals, including career advancement, building skills and expertise, and enhancing team performance. Organizations seek out the Gardiner Centre to develop and deliver specific trainings.

The Centre’s creative programs and courses blend practical experience with expert knowledge. They are offered year-round and facilitated by a network of industry experts, practitioners, and academic instructors.

The Gardiner Centre is located in the Emera Innovation Exchange at Memorial University’s Signal Hill Campus, alongside other public engagement units. Their website details the professional development opportunities available, and the team can offer advice on the best professional development opportunities to match your career goals. Contact Professional Development Training Advisor Melissa Kelly at mkkelly@mun.ca or 709-864-8883 to start a conversation.

Gardiner Centre supports students through MUCEP positions and other student employment opportunities, where they are encouraged to attend a complimentary training session to build workplace skills and network with other professionals.

Co-writer: Ashley Wright, Gardiner Center