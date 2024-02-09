Contract talks between LUMUN and Memorial reach impasse

Advertisement

A press statement released by the Lecturer’s Union of Memorial University (LUMUN) says, “Following one year after applying for conciliation and after nearly ten months of negotiations with Memorial University the Lecturers’ Union of Memorial University (LUMUN) bargaining team today informed Memorial University’s bargaining team that it was impossible for the conciliation process to proceed at the current time.”

Alison Coffin states on behalf of LUMUN, “It’s pretty obvious as to why conciliation has become impossible. The simple reality is that to the detriment of our members, the university has repeatedly stalled progress towards a fair deal. We sent a financial proposal to them last November and despite having had months to respond Memorial University has repeatedly refused to submit financial proposals to the Union.”

According to the release, the last collective agreement between Memorial and LUMUN expired on August 31st, 2020.

LUMUN is calling MUN’s refusal to even provide a financial proposal after so many other delays on the university’s part “unacceptable and deeply unfair.”

Coffin adds that “Had Memorial’s team provided LUMUN with a financial proposal, which they have had months to provide, talks would be ongoing, and, should they provide such a proposal, talks will resume.”

As of now, until a financial proposal is provided, LUMUN will no longer be participating in a conciliation process with the university.

MUNFA’s response

MUNFA stands in solidarity with LUMUN colleagues in their fight for a fair deal@MemorialU neglecting to bargain in good faith Is Not Good Enough



#FairDealAtMUN rings truer than ever one year out from MUNFA members being on the line https://t.co/kq3QPyIfqh — MUNFA (@MUNFaculty) February 9, 2024 MUNFA (via twitter)

Memorial University’s Faculty Association retweeted LUMUN’s statement in a show of support and to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in their fight for a new deal.