CHMR in search of student reporters for radio show

CHMR News, the MUN radio station, is recruiting student volunteers interested in reporting for their 1-hour bi-weekly radio show Campus Connect to report on events and issues happening on all Memorial campuses.

Students will learn critical journalism skills, including reporting/interviewing and hosting techniques, editing on a deadline and producing audio pieces for radio.

Having your own laptop for editing is an asset, and the CHMR board training class is necessary prior to becoming a volunteer.

If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to chmrnewsdirector@gmail.com for more details.