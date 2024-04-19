Budget 2024: NL government’s post-secondary priorities

Advertisement

In March, after a delay caused by Fish Harvesters Protesting, the provincial government unveiled their 2024 Provincial Budget titled Transforming: Our Health. Our Economy. Our Province.



The government touted investments in healthcare, support for seniors, housing initiatives, and efforts to reduce poverty. However, students have been wondering what’s in it for post-secondary studies in the province?



With this, The MUSE had the opportunity to forward some questions to the Minister of Education, Krista Lynn Howell.

Can you explain the government’s decision to continue with the decrease in funding for the tuition offset grant, as the student body has stated that it has been left confused due to last year’s promised re-evaluation of the tuition freeze funding?

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador remains committed to supporting affordable and accessible post-secondary education in the province. When Memorial University announced in 2021 that it was increasing tuition for new students, the Provincial Government responded by phasing out the tuition offset over the next five years, redirected those funds toward the tuition relief grant, and enhanced one of the most generous student aid programs in Canada.

Why was there a 35% reduction from $10 million to $6.5 million for funding given to offset the campus renewal fee?

Funding for Memorial University is evaluated each year, with over $298 allocated to Memorial University’s core operating grant through Budget 2024, an additional $70 million for the Faculty of Medicine, and the continuation of three satellite sites for the Faculty of Nursing.



The campus renewal fee offset has been continued into this year, with $6.5 million allocated through Budget 2024. This is the same amount that was provided to Memorial University in 2023-24.

When funding for the campus renewal fee offset was originally budgeted, Memorial advised they projected needing up to $10 million, and the Provincial Government budgeted up to that amount. At the end of the year, the actual amount that Memorial would collect for this fee was actually $6.5 million. As a result, we have budgeted $6.5 million to continue the offset of this fee in its entirety into the current fiscal year.

With this decrease in funding to offset the campus renewal fee, should students expect to pay the fee in 2024-25?

No student will be required to pay the campus renewal fee this year.

Are the non-repayable and forgivable grants available through student assistance programs open to out-of-province/international students?

To access student financial assistance, an individual must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or a protected person, or a person registered as an Indian.

To access student financial assistance through the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the student must meet the residency requirements.

Are there plans to help support post-secondary students outside of tuition relief programs, given students’ current struggles with the housing crisis and cost of living?

The student aid calculation includes consideration for tuition, fees, books and supplies, transportation to and from classes, NL Hydro monthly power rates, and childcare costs if applicable. Students receiving financial aid are able to access a living allowance based on living arrangements (i.e. living away from home, living at home) using Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation monthly rental rates.