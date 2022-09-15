“Back to the 90s” Concert at the Breezeway a Roaring Success

Memorial’s student-owned and operated bar, The Breezeway, is back and in full swing after a renovation period. On Friday, September 9th, MUNSU hosted “Back to the 90s” at the Breezeway—the first-weekend event since the bar’s reopening. The 90s-themed night was a stellar success thanks to an amazing crowd turnout and phenomenal musical performances from MUNL students Clare Follett and The Band Wrigley.

For those who have yet to visit the newly renovated bar, The Breezeway looks better than ever with a modern new design—featuring a sleek bar (with no shortage of beverage options), a café, plenty of tables and seating, as well as a stage and several pool tables and dart boards.

The spacious bar filled up quickly on Friday night, and soon enough, there was a line of students outside waiting to get in. Many students got into the throwback spirit by sporting 90s wardrobe staples like flannels and baggy jeans. The MUNSU staff had their hands full, keeping up with a steady stream of orders at the bar, but they did a great job keeping on top of everything while maintaining quick and friendly service.

Clare Follett, a musician, hailed by Wrigley frontman as one of the best artists in Newfoundland, kicked off the night’s performances with such 90s and 2000s hits as Alanis Morrisette’s “Hand in My Pocket,” the Counting Crows’ “Mr. Jones,” and the All-American Rejects’ “Gives You Hell.”

Next up was a stellar two-hour set from The Band Wrigley. The band paid true homage to the 90s, playing everything from alternative classics like the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge,” the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit .”To catchy crowd favourites like Britney Spears’s “…Baby One More Time”, the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way,” and a mash-up between Smash Mouth’s “All-Star” and Semisonic’s “Closing Time .”The band also played more modern hits from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles when the crowd demanded an encore.

The performers did an excellent job keeping the crowd engaged. Lead singer of Wrigley, John Wadman-Scanlan, encouraged the crowd to have as much fun as possible, and it’s safe to say that that’s precisely what they did. Throughout the night, audience members sang, danced, chanted the performers’ names, waved their flashlights in the air and even, for a brief moment during Wrigley’s encore, crowd surfing.

After two years of on-and-off isolation and COVID-19 restrictions, it was great to see students gathering and having a great time together again. The night was truly an exciting and memorable event that gave a promising outlook for what this year has to offer for MUNL students.

After Friday’s concert, students won’t want to miss out on future Breezeway and MUNSU events. Check out the bar’s Grand Opening, scheduled for September 23rd.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Breezeway webpage.