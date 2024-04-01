Ambient study tunes for a productive headspace

Advertisement

General campus discourse leads me to believe that most students found this semester to be super quick, a feeling I can attest to. Regardless, here we are, with final exams just around the corner and students making haste to prepare for those end-of-term evaluations.

A good study session requires music. Not an opinion, just a fact.

It may be difficult to find the perfect song or playlist when you are trying to simultaneously grind and jam out. And if your study session requires focused reading, it can be hard to do both at once.

Not to worry! The following selection of ambient tunes is exactly what you need for focused study and good vibes. Before we begin, let’s gain some context.

Ambient music can be traced back to one artist, Brian Eno. Its description is literally in the name, consisting of ambient and atmospheric sounds, ranging from soothing and relaxing, to dark and disturbing. John Dale explains,

Ambient music “caresses the sensorium and moves toward pleasure, offering calm and refuge from the 21st century storm.”

This is exactly why I listen to ambient music, as a relief from the overstimulating nature of everyday life, and as a tool for productivity and relaxation (at the same time!)

Curated selections for the reader

Fans of Mac Demarco will recognize this ambient tune from Demarco’s song “Chamber of Reflection.”

Shigeo Sekito’s “ザ・ワードⅡ” was originally released in 1975, from which Demarco sampled his popular hit, and it is majorly groovy.

Likewise, Buddy Ross’s “Running Around” will be instantly recognizable for Frank Ocean fans, which Ocean sampled in “Be Yourself.” If you were a Frank Ocean fan during the Blonde era, this ambient tune will really resonate with you.

Takeshi Abo’s “Lease” will leave you feeling like you are in the waiting room of a DS/Wii game, in the absolute best and most nostalgic way possible for 2000s kids.

Vegyn’s “Big Fun Never Ending Nightmare” presents an interesting mix of upbeat chords with a tinge of melancholia.

If you want to listen to your favorite artist while remaining study-focused, check out if they have any pre-existing instrumental/ambient tunes in their collection, which they most likely do.

You cannot compile an ambient music list without including a tune from the uniquely eccentric and oftentimes desolate Aphex Twin catalog. Sometimes you just want to feel a little sad.

An ominous ambient tune from Radiohead, from one of their best albums might I add, that will bring instant relaxation and focus.

Boards of Canada has a major discography filled with the best ambient tunes to add a distinctly cinematic quality to your study session.

When you have exhausted all of your options, check out the soundtrack to your favorite movie(s). This is a great way to get into the zone while also reminiscing on a good film.

The following entry is another atmospheric soundtrack example, perfect to flick on for ambient background noise and focus.

Finally, you cannot go wrong with classical music. Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1” is one of my all-time favorites, in part due to its whimsical quality that, once again, is just a little bit sad. There seems to be a theme here.

Another nostalgic example for anyone possessing grade-school recorder/piano experience. Or, if you remember the “Clair de lune” scene from Twilight… this one will really take you back.

This final classical selection will get you so zoned in you might accidentally pull an all-nighter.

Proven benefits

It is common to feel inundated with the never-ending modern-day cycle of media consumption. At first, I was worried that my dependence on music while studying was just another added layer to this cycle.

Fear not, listening to music while studying has actually been proven beneficial for academic performance, cognitive and intellectual development, and for improving general mental wellbeing.

As well, it can be a lot of fun to just zone out a little bit, really getting into the grind with some good background tunes.