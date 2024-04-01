Ambient study tunes for a productive headspace

General campus discourse leads me to believe that most students found this semester to be super quick, a feeling I can attest to. Regardless, here we are, with final exams just around the corner and students making haste to prepare for those end-of-term evaluations.
A good study session requires music. Not an opinion, just a fact.
It may be difficult to find the perfect song or playlist when you are trying to simultaneously grind and jam out. And if your study session requires focused reading, it can be hard to do both at once.
Not to worry! The following selection of ambient tunes is exactly what you need for focused study and good vibes. Before we begin, let’s gain some context.
Ambient music can be traced back to one artist, Brian Eno. Its description is literally in the name, consisting of ambient and atmospheric sounds, ranging from soothing and relaxing, to dark and disturbing. John Dale explains,
This is exactly why I listen to ambient music, as a relief from the overstimulating nature of everyday life, and as a tool for productivity and relaxation (at the same time!)
Proven benefits
It is common to feel inundated with the never-ending modern-day cycle of media consumption. At first, I was worried that my dependence on music while studying was just another added layer to this cycle.
Fear not, listening to music while studying has actually been proven beneficial for academic performance, cognitive and intellectual development, and for improving general mental wellbeing.
As well, it can be a lot of fun to just zone out a little bit, really getting into the grind with some good background tunes.