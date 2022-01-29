A new kind of ‘hands on’ learning

New experiential opportunities are available for those individuals who are not only crafty but excited about learning in unique areas outside of traditional MUN classrooms. Heritage NL has funded new programs for the learning of disappearing crafts such as bagpipe making, bark tanning, boatbuilding, weaving and more! These programs will include apprenticeships for those people who are interested that will last a year.

The program is an ideal learning experience for individuals who are not only passionate about their place of residence or hope to learn more about Newfoundland traditions, but to those people who want a truly unique experiential experience that they could easily add to their resumes. The program takes place in various locations across the province and pairs each learner of a craft with an experienced craftsman or tradesperson. There are nine different projects giving learners more choice in which craft they wish to learn. As well there is funding available for interested learners, up to $10,000 and a learner in this program would be matched with a particular craftsperson to assist them in their learning.

There are nine programs in total that are in different areas of the province.

The programs include Labrador duffle work, Rodney punt design and construction, bark tanning, Irish bagpipe making, wild food processing and preserving, Labrador Cossack making, and weaving skills.

Dale Jarvis, Heritage NL’s Executive Director, had this to say about the program, “The traditional craft sector is an important part of our contemporary economy, especially in rural areas…. We are excited to support these tradition bearers and entrepreneurs in learning and promoting skills and crafts that otherwise might fade away. There are so many fading traditions throughout our province that could easily slip away if we do not pick it up and start taking part in them. It is our responsibility as the story makers of tomorrow to not only make positive changes for tomorrow but also to keep our history and stories alive and real.”

Mr. Jarvis expressed their passion about the program, stating, “I’m really excited about the possibilities that the Mentor Apprenticeship Program holds… We have been meeting with our participants and they have all been enthusiastic and eager to get started. We have two more deadlines for applications coming up, and I hope to see some more great projects come forward.”

Participants will have a year to learn these fantastic, one-of-a-kind skills that will surely set you apart in the skills and abilities area of your resume. If anyone is interested they should apply by February 10, and/or April 10. More information is available at heritagenl.ca

This program is supported by the Labour Market Partnerships program, Department of Immigration, Skills and Labour, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

By Morgan Snook

Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash