A Guide to Understanding Newfoundland Slang

Photo Credit: Erik Mclean (via Unsplash)

Are you new to Newfoundland?

Are you finding yourself in situations where you’re feeling left out because you just can’t seem to pick up the local slang?

Have you been scouring the internet for the perfect guide to not only understanding Newfoundland slang but how to incorporate it into your own vocab?

Well then my friend, it is your lucky day!

I’m about to give you exclusive access to the ins and outs of Newfoundland slang and sayings. By the end of this little lesson, you’ll be able to impress even the most hardcore of Newfies.

Newfoundland has deep connections to Irish culture. Our Irish heritage is not only embedded in our province’s culture but also in our dialect.

So, if you’re looking to become a proud honorary Newfoundlander, keep reading!

Alright B’y, now let’s get started!

B’y

Originally a shortened version of the word ‘boy’, is no longer gendered and is typically used when referring to a friend.

Ex/ Come on B’y → Translation = let’s go, come on let’s go, hurry up let’s go

Yes B’y

Variation on the original B’y

Used most often when answering yes to any question. Also used to add emphasis to any phrase. It is similar to saying “for sure.”

Ex/ “Wanna go see a movie?” “Yes b’y, you knows I do!” → Translation = “Wanna go see a movie?” “Yeah for sure!”

Best kind

Used when referring to something great or to say you’re doing great.

Ex/ “That movie was best kind” → meaning = “that movie was great”

“I’m doing best kind” → “I’m doing great”

Whaddya at?

Synonym for the questions “What are you doing?”, “What’s up?”

Ex/ Whaddyat b’y? → Translation = What’s up dude?

Ya got me drove!

Common expression signifying that someone is bothering you. Similar to saying “You’re driving me crazy!”

Ex/ “Stop asking me questions, ya got me drove!” → translation = “Stop asking me questions; you’re driving me crazy!”

Salty (My personal favourite)

Used to express when one is feeling annoyed or frustrated with/about something.

Not technically reserved to NL but is used quite often in the province.

Ex/ “I’m so salty right now!” → translation = “I’m so annoyed right now!”

Luh

Used as an exclamation to get the attention of someone, to tell them to look somewhere.

Ex/ “Oh, luh!” → Translation “Oh, look over there!”

Streel

Typically your grandma telling you, you look a mess!

Ex/ “You’re not leaving the house like that now are you? You look like a streel” → Translation = “You can’t leave the house like that, you look like a mess!”

Now that you’ve learned the basics, it’s time for a challenge!

Let’s see you try and translate the following Newfie phrase; write your answers in the comment section below!

And for you Newfoundlanders reading, keep the answer to yourselves!

No cheating!!

Bonus Challenge: Translate the following phrase,

“Stay where you’re at, till I comes where you’re to!”