Walk-in clinics now available for MUN students

Walk-in clinics are now available at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) at Memorial University.

This announcement is a relief for many students due to complaints about an inability to book early appointments and encountering long wait times for minor health conditions that could get checked over the phone or in person.

However, the SJWCC Walk-in clinic is only a pilot project for their “Quick Fix walk-in clinic for Students.” Whether this carries on or not depends on how smoothly it will run. Below are a few questions and answers to some questions students may have about these services.

Where is the SWCC located, and How Does this New Service Work?

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre is located on the 5th floor (UC-5000) of the University Centre and is open from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Before heading in for the walk-in clinics, one must complete a registration which varies according to the day:

On Monday, registration begins at 12:45 pm for walk-ins at 1 pm.

On Tuesday, registration starts at 8:30 am, for walk-ins at 8:45 am.

Thursday registration begins at 8:30 am for walk-ins at 8:45 am.

Friday registration starts at 8:30 am, for walk-ins at 8:45 am.

Priority will be given to walk-in appointments rather than over-the-phone appointments because urgent check-ups are best in-person.

What is a “Quick Fix” Health Issue?

According to the SWCC quick fixes include:

Lumps and bumps

Rashes

Coughs and colds

Urinary tract infections

STI screening

Emergency contraceptives

Sprains

Sore throats

Warts

Prescription refills (same medication and dose)

Blood work requisitions etc.

For more severe health conditions or conditions requiring more extended discussions, one can still book an appointment with the SWCC through the HealthMyself app or via phone.

