What does Dune, HotFuzz and The Big Lebowski all have in common? You can catch all these classics at the Flashback Film Festival at Cineplex starting Saturday, February 3. Brad LaDouceur, Vice President of Event Cinema at Cineplex, gave us the inside scoop on the highlights of this year’s lineup.

Many of this year’s films are linked to the soon-to-be-released Ready Player One, based on a 2011 novel by Ernest Cline and adapted to film by Steven Spielberg. “Back to the Future, Gremlins, Iron Giant, Monty Python and The Holy Grail and WarGames are all referenced in the book,” said LaDouceur.

Highlights include a back-to-back (to-back!) showing of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End). I think it will be a cool way to experience their work,” said LaDouceur. “In a theatre and surrounded by fellow fans.”

The rest of the films were chosen for a variety of reasons, such as the anniversary of a film, connections to newly released films, or films that have been remastered. “A great example [a remastered film] this year is James Cameron’s remastered Terminator 2: 3D in which his focus was not only to present a new 3D conversion but as well show this film with the highest possible standard of color and picture,” said LaDouceur.

You can buy tickets online or at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre at the Avalon Mall. Admission costs $8.99 per ticket, but if you buy tickets for three or more films the price drops to $7.99. “The Flashback Film Fest” pass covers all 15 films and costs $75.