Bright. Starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry. Directed by David

Ayer. Netflix. 118 minutes. Action/Fantasy.

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Bright is a piece of neo-liberal, pro-cop propaganda which perpetuates false stereotypes of marginalized communities and oversimplifies the intersecting issues of race and class in such a way that it, either willingly or unwillingly, supports the tired and damaging narrative of “justified violence” against minorities by the police.

Let me explain.

Bright hit Netflix on December 22, and is set in an alternate universe where humans exist alongside your standard fantasy races like elves, dwarves, orcs and centaurs, who currently live in an uneasy state of peace after warring for thousands of years. On its surface, the movie is a typical buddy-cop movie, only the twist this time is that Will Smith is partnered with an orc and forced to confront and overcome his own prejudice. The film attempts to take advantage of the increasing popularity of fantasy stories and create a discourse around the current state of social and political affairs in America by interpreting these issues through an allegorical lens. Unfortunately, the movie falls short at this goal on a number of levels, as the film’s potential is muddled by rushed and poorly thought out world-building, lazy and forced character development, and mixed metaphors about racial dynamics.

In the universe of the film, racism between humans of different ethnicities is replaced with a kind of “species-ism.” The movie is not at all subtle about this. The long-lived, physically beautiful elves occupy the upper class – they navigate through society with a sense of ease and are the only race to regularly produce “brights,” or magic-users, and are thus supposed to represent the privileged 1%. Meanwhile the hulking, brutish orcs occupy the bottom of the societal totem pole, apparently because their people sided with the “Dark Lord” – a mythical figure who aims to take over the world – in a magical war hundreds of years before the present day. The orcs are clearly supposed to represent black and brown populations, who face systematic discrimination from other races and the police and battle ongoing problems with gang violence in their communities. By setting the movie in Los Angeles (a city with a long and tense history between the police and minority communities) and centering it on two cops makes the comparison even clearer.

The problem with this is that the writer (Max Landis, of Chronical fame) and director (David Ayer, of Suicide Squad infamy) seem to lack any sort of nuanced understanding of intersectional issues as well as the linked factors of race and class. In order for the audience to properly contextualize the tension between the orc community and the police force, we would need to have some idea of the history of systemic violence that they have suffered as a result of the magical war that took place thousands of years earlier. Seemingly unwilling to do this, the film instead chooses to portray an entire race save for one exceptional individual as morally bankrupt, or at least ethnically inferior to humans who made the “right choice” (though again, without context for why the orcs made the decision they did it’s difficult to make any sort of value judgement here).

What’s worse, every single orc in the film save for the main character is depicted as a stereotype, being typecast as a thuggish gangbanger or a menial service worker. The orcs are literally tribal and clan-like in nature, hostile toward each other and outsiders, and seemingly unable or unwilling to reach out to other marginalized groups in order to foster a sense of community in the face of constant oppression (the real world is replete with examples of this).

The one exception to this is our main “hero cop” Nick Jakoby, the first orc police officer in the LAPD. Nick is shunned by his human co-workers (including his own partner) as well as disowned by his own people for taking the side of the enemy. Jakoby is depicted as honest and honorable with a good moral compass, but the script also makes sure to give him plenty of opportunities to display his docile nature and humility in order to “humanize” him in the eyes of the audience. We as the viewers are supposed to like Nick because he’s a “good cop,” and is even eventually presented as a sort of messianic figure for his people, but the problem with this is the way his character is portrayed – he’s not a good cop because he’s a good person, he’s a good person because he’s a good cop.

Complicating the racial allegories further is that the movie also seems to depict its world as “colorblind” with regards to real-world race relations. Will Smith’s character, Daryl Ward, faces seemingly no bigotry discrimination in the LAPD (which, again, in the real world is not known to be friendly to minorities). Smith even echoes some of these racist sentiments himself with lines like “fairy lives don’t matter,” even saying “I need to know if you’re a cop first or an orc first” to Jakoby after watching a bunch of orcs getting beaten up. It feels like classic, simplistic neo-liberal tokenism to have a black man as a main character act like this to show how “equal” they are in the world. To quote Chance The Rapper: “I always feel a little cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or intolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate orcs now”.

The movie does have its entertaining moments though. The plot, which concerns the recovery of a magic wand and protection of a mysterious elf woman from an elven extremist group aiming to resurrect the Dark Lord, is serviceable enough (though it mostly boils down to your standard “keep the McGuffin out of enemy hands” plot). The action scenes were visually exciting, the performances from the lead actors top-notch, and the cinematography was great overall (I did think that the music was fairly bland and forgettable, but unfortunately, that’s an issue with a lot of movies these days).

What’s so ultimately disappointing about this film is that the general concept is quite solid, and I can’t help but think that it would have done a lot better as a series. This way, Bright would have been able to take its time and flesh out the world more, as well as to provide context for some of the pressing unanswered questions in the movie. Instead, the details of the universe are hastily exposited through forced, awkward dialogue that left me scratching my head instead of becoming fully immersed in the world. A sequel is already in the works, and hopefully the production team takes the opportunity to address some of these issues.