Alicia Hawco

School life can be stressful. Tests, assignments, and papers provide students with lots of things that they need to do, in many cases, all at once. On Campus Housing at MUN, however, came up with a program to break up the monotony of these schedules.

Soon, on campus residents at Memorial will all be working towards a common goal: Winter Carnival. A versus match among houses, Winter Carnival shows which house is superior through a series of events and competitions, providing the winning house with bragging rights and a monetary reward.

The events, ranging from a poster contest to a talent show, take place all over campus, both around the dorms and in places like the Breezeway. Because of the variety of things to do, everyone in housing will have something they can participate in.

Ultimately, these fun competitions for students, many in their first year of university, give them the opportunity to use their hobbies and interests in a larger, campus-wide project. They can take a break from schoolwork and help their housemates strive towards glory.

Winter Carnival is taken seriously in the dorms, and why wouldn’t it be? Everyone needs a little friendly competition in their lives, after all.